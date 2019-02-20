Xiaomi's Mi 9 glitters with new rear triple-camera setup

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The latest phone from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is all screen and no notch. There's just a tiny teardrop-shaped hole for its front 20-megapixel camera. It will launch in China before heading out to other markets.
The Xiaomi Mi 9's rear is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and shimmers in the light.
The phone uses a Type-C USB port.
It has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and fits comfortably in my hand.
The phone comes in violet, blue and black.
The three rear cameras will stick out, so this phone probably won't lay flush on a surface.
And no, there's no audio jack. Just in case you were wondering.
The rear triple-camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto for 2x zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter.
A Special Transparent Edition will also be available, but the cool-looking "innards" is actually an aluminium heatsink.
The new Mi 9 is a sleek, slender beauty.
The Mi 9's rear dazzles in the right light.
While the phone doesn't have an audio jack, it will mostly likely come with a USB-C-to-3.5mm audio out adapter.