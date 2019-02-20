Xiaomi's Mi 9 glitters with new rear triple-camera setup

CNET también está disponible en español.

The latest phone from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is all screen and no notch. There's just a tiny teardrop-shaped hole for its front 20-megapixel camera. It will launch in China before heading out to other markets. 

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
1
of 12

The Xiaomi Mi 9's rear is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and shimmers in the light.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
2
of 12

The phone uses a Type-C USB port.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
3
of 12

It has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and fits comfortably in my hand.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
4
of 12

The phone comes in violet, blue and black. 

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
5
of 12

The three rear cameras will stick out, so this phone probably won't lay flush on a surface.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
6
of 12

And no, there's no audio jack. Just in case you were wondering. 

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
7
of 12

The rear triple-camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto for 2x zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
8
of 12

A Special Transparent Edition will also be available, but the cool-looking "innards" is actually an aluminium heatsink.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
9
of 12

The new Mi 9 is a sleek, slender beauty. 

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
10
of 12

The Mi 9's rear dazzles in the right light.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
11
of 12

While the phone doesn't have an audio jack, it will mostly likely come with a USB-C-to-3.5mm audio out adapter. 

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
12
of 12
