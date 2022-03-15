Xiaomi 12 Pro: An Android 12 Powerhouse You Might Not Have Considered

Xiaomi's latest flagship 12 Pro phone packs top-end specs, including a potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, 120-watt fast charging and a large, vibrant display.

It ticks many of the boxes you'd expect of a flagship phone in 2022 and it offers some solid competition to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Oppo Find X5 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will go on sale later this month in the UK and Europe, and while US and Australian availability has yet to be announced (at the time of writing), Xiaomi has confirmed that the phone will start at $999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant (roughly £765 and AU$1,380 converted).

