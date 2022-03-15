/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Xiaomi 12 Pro: An Android 12 Powerhouse You Might Not Have Considered

With a potent processor, Xiaomi's latest flagship phone packs a punch.

pp
Andrew Lanxon
pp

Andrew Lanxon

See full bio
xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet
1 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Xiaomi's latest flagship 12 Pro phone packs top-end specs, including a potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, 120-watt fast charging and a large, vibrant display.

It ticks many of the boxes you'd expect of a flagship phone in 2022 and it offers some solid competition to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Oppo Find X5 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro. 

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will go on sale later this month in the UK and Europe, and while US and Australian availability has yet to be announced (at the time of writing), Xiaomi has confirmed that the phone will start at $999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant (roughly £765 and AU$1,380 converted).

Click through to see more of this phone.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-15
2 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone is joined by the base Xiaomi 12 -- a 6.2-inch phone that packs the same processor but has a pared-back camera system along with a more affordable $749 price tag.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-13
3 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The 12 Pro has three 50-megapixel rear cameras: a standard zoom lens, an ultrawide lens and a 2x telephoto lens.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-2
4 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The design is functional, but this plain gray color doesn't stand out as much as the colorful designs on other phones in this price range.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-14
5 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Up against the iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro and Oppo Find X5 Pro I think the Xiaomi looks somewhat dull.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-10
6 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It runs Android 12.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-11
7 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is incredibly powerful, handling demanding games with ease.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-12
8 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Charging is done via USB-C. It supports 120-watt fast charging, which the company claims will take the phone from empty to full in just 18 minutes. 

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-3
9 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone uses toughened Gorilla Glass Victus.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-4
10 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There's no IP rating for waterproofing, so keep it safe from spills.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-6
11 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The display is bright and vibrant.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-7
12 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A fingerprint scanner sits beneath the display.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-5
13 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone can be had in purple or blue, which I recommend if you find this gray option a bit dull.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-8
14 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The big display is great for gaming or watching videos.

xiaomi-12-pro-review-cnet-9
15 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Its performance puts it right alongside the top Android phones available right now.

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

83 Photos
The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

More Galleries

The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

43 Photos
2023 Acura Integra Is a Sharply Styled Hatchback

More Galleries

2023 Acura Integra Is a Sharply Styled Hatchback

74 Photos
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

More Galleries

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

27 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos
2022 Subaru WRX Looks Cool and Performs Just as Well

More Galleries

2022 Subaru WRX Looks Cool and Performs Just as Well

23 Photos