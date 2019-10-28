X-37B: The Air Force's space plane of mystery

X-37B after landing

Five times now, a US Air Force X-37B space plane has traveled to orbit and returned to Earth, each time spending longer and longer in space. The most recent mission -- secret, as always -- landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center shuttle landing facility at 3:51 a.m. ET on Oct. 27, 2019.

Originally published June 14, 2012. It has been updated with details of later missions.