The worst geek movies of 2018, ranked

The world isn't lacking quality geek content, that's for sure. But sometimes it's the really bad movies that are more entertaining than the good ones. Using Metacritic's scoring system, we've ranked the worst geeky films of the year: fantasies, gadget-heavy spy flicks, sci-fi, improbable actioners -- the works. Let's start with the best of the worst...
The untold, true story of Robert the Bruce -- starring Chris Pine -- "never quite compares to the many films it's so keen to imitate, and in some cases outright quote," according to Variety.
A Russian intelligence officer (Jennifer Lawrence) searches for a mole. Rolling Stone called Red Sparrow "a punishingly long, shamelessly shallow downer that makes the mistake of taking itself oh-so-seriously."