The worst geek movies of 2018, ranked

  • Joey King

33. Outlaw King

The world isn't lacking quality geek content, that's for sure. But sometimes it's the really bad movies that are more entertaining than the good ones. Using Metacritic's scoring system, we've ranked the worst geeky films of the year: fantasies, gadget-heavy spy flicks, sci-fi, improbable actioners -- the works. Let's start with the best of the worst... 

The untold, true story of Robert the Bruce -- starring Chris Pine -- "never quite compares to the many films it's so keen to imitate, and in some cases outright quote," according to Variety. 

Metascore: 60

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
1
of 33

32. The House With a Clock in its Walls

Movie Nation called this Jack Black-led fantasy film "deadly dull." 

Metascore: 57

Watch The House With a Clock in its Walls on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal Pictures
2
of 33

31. The Commuter

A businessman (Liam Neeson) becomes entangled in a criminal conspiracy. "The Commuter falls into line with Neeson's other high-octane, low-intelligence efforts," per ReelViews. 

Metascore: 56

Watch The Commuter on Amazon Prime Video now.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lionsgate
3
of 33

30. A Futile and Stupid Gesture

The story of Doug Kenney (Will Forte) — co-creator of National Lampoon — is "not particularly illuminating," per New York Magazine. 

Metascore: 55

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
4
of 33

28 (tie). The First Purge

This horror prequel is a "threadbare Boyz N the Hood meets Lord of the Flies," according to Variety. 

Metascore: 54

Watch The First Purge on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal Pictures
5
of 33

28 (tie). Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

The third entry in the Hotel Transylvania franchise "is a harmless enough excuse for a couple hours of air-conditioned entertainment," per the Arizona Republic.

Metascore: 54

Watch Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
6
of 33

26 (tie). Red Sparrow

A Russian intelligence officer (Jennifer Lawrence) searches for a mole. Rolling Stone called Red Sparrow "a punishingly long, shamelessly shallow downer that makes the mistake of taking itself oh-so-seriously."

Metascore: 53

Watch Red Sparrow on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century Fox
7
of 33

26 (tie). A Wrinkle in Time

This Ava DuVernay-helmed fantasy film "could have been one of the best sci-fi fantasy movies to come along. Sadly, it will end up a wrinkle best smoothed away," our review said. 

Metascore: 53

Watch A Wrinkle in Time on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
8
of 33

22 (tie). I Think We're Alone Now

Here's how Rolling Stone put it: "You won't wish for the end of the world while watching I Think We're Alone Now, just the end of the movie."

Metascore: 51

Watch I Think We're Alone Now on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Momentum Pictures
9
of 33

22 (tie). Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The final entry in the Maze Runner saga is, according to Rolling Stone, "the essence of rehash." 

Metascore: 51

Watch Maze Runner: The Death Cure on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century Fox
10
of 33

22 (tie). Skyscraper

In this action movie, a war veteran (Dwayne Johnson) must rescue his family. Skyscraper is "not so much a story as the Rock's upper body workout with explosions CGI'd behind him," per our review. 

Metascore: 51

Watch Skyscraper on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal Pictures
11
of 33

22 (tie). Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The sequel to Jurassic World is "like an amusement park on its last legs," per The Film Stage. 

Metascore: 51

Watch Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal Pictures
12
of 33

20 (tie). The Equalizer 2

Denzel Washington's first sequel ever "just doesn't deliver the thrills," according to the Chicago Tribune. 

Metascore: 50

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
13
of 33

20 (tie). How to Talk to Girls at Parties

This science fiction romantic comedy "is everything and nothing at once," per The A.V. Club. 

Metascore: 50

Watch How to Talk to Girls at Parties on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:A24
14
of 33

18 (tie). Den of Thieves

Sheriff deputies must prevent a robbery at the Federal Reserve. Time Out called this heist film "poor man's action cinema with zero characterization." 

Metascore: 49

Watch Den of Thieves on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:STX Films
15
of 33

18 (tie). Insidious: The Last Key

The fourth installment in the Insidious saga "fails to live up to the franchise's high standards," according to We Got This Covered. 

Metascore: 49

Watch Insidious: The Last Key on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal Pictures
16
of 33

15 (tie). The Predator

The fourth film in the Predator series "is silly, borderline senseless, lively, and without any real rooting value at all," per Variety. 

Metascore: 48

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century Fox
17
of 33

15 (tie). Tomb Raider

The Tomb Raider reboot -- starring Alicia Vikander -- "sags with an overstretched first hour, tacked-on action scenes and lackadaisical piracy from better movies," according to our review. 

Metascore: 48

Watch Tomb Raider on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
18
of 33

15 (tie). The Strangers: Prey at Night

A family is attacked by masked psychopaths. The San Francisco Chronicle said the movie "serves as a comprehensive manual of bad places to hide from a masked killer." 

Metascore: 48

Watch The Strangers: Prey at Night on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aviron Pictures
19
of 33

13 (tie). The Meg

Scientists are attacked by a megalodon shark. Film Threat called this action film "simply toothless." 

Metascore: 46

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
20
of 33

13 (tie). Gringo

A mild-mannered businessman (David Oyelowo) is kidnapped by a drug cartel. According to the Arizona Republic, Gringo "dabbles in several genres, none particularly well."

Metascore: 46

Watch Gringo on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon Studios
21
of 33

12. Rampage

We felt this action movie, based on the video game, fell short. 

Metascore: 45

Watch Rampage on Amazon Prime Video now.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
22
of 33

11. Pacific Rim: Uprising

Our reviewer thought the sequel to Pacific Rim was "a huge step down."

Metascore: 44

Watch Pacific Rim: Uprising on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal Pictures
23
of 33

10. The Week Of

Adam Sandler's fourth Netflix film is "a bore," according to IGN. 

Metascore: 42

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
24
of 33

9. The Darkest Minds

This thriller about teens who mysteriously develop superpowers is "a tediously derivative tale," per Movie Nation. 

Metascore: 39

Watch The Darkest Minds on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century Fox
25
of 33

8. The Cloverfield Paradox

This science fiction horror film, set in the Cloverfield Universe, is "a bit of a scam job," per RogerEbert.com. 

Metascore: 37

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
26
of 33

5 (tie). Venom

Tom Hardy, starring as Venom, couldn't save this superhero film. According to our review, Venom is "the dumbest movie ever." 

Metascore: 35

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
27
of 33

5 (tie). Mute

In this science fiction film , a mute bartender (Alexander Skarsgård) searches for the love of his life. "Mute winds up lost for words," we said. 

Metascore: 35

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
28
of 33

5 (tie). Proud Mary

This Taraji P. Henson-led thriller is "dimly lit and slackly made," per New York Magazine.

Metascore: 35

Watch Proud Mary on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
29
of 33

4. Irreplaceable You

This French dramedy is "a half-baked tragic love story so desperately engineered to tear-jerk that it ceases to resemble anything human," per New York Magazine. 

Metascore: 34

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
30
of 33

3. Robin Hood

This remake of the classic tale is "a thoroughly incoherent movie salad," according to New York Magazine

Metascore: 33

Published:Caption:Photo:Lionsgate
31
of 33

2. Game Over, Man!

The stars of the sitcom "Workaholics" reunite for this film that "is almost laugh-free comedy," according to The New York Times. 

Metascore: 32

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
32
of 33

1. Slender Man

This supernatural horror, based on the character of the same name, is "tasteless" and "terrible," per IndieWire. 

Metascore: 30

Watch Slender Man on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
33
of 33
The worst geek movies of 2018, ranked

