Women in tech inspire Girls in Tech at the nonprofit's Catalyst Conference

A worldwide nonprofit, Girls in Tech says it "works to put an end to gender inequality in high-tech industries and startups." The Girls in Tech Catalyst Conference in San Francisco features keynote speeches, panel discussions and breakout sessions with leaders in technology and business. It runs June 19-20.
"The single most important aspect and driver of how our future looks is who shows up," says Pamela Rice, chief technology officer and vice president of engineering at Earnest. "It's time to start thinking about where the world is going and show up for that."
"When inclusion and diversity are done well, they work," says Summer Simmons, director of product creative strategy at streaming service Netflix. "So make room. Make room for yourself, and when you get in those rooms, make room for others."