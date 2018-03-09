Westworld at SXSW: We found Sweetwater and it was exactly as we hoped

CNET también está disponible en español.

Make your choice

Face your fears

Welcoming committee

Careful where you're stepping

Choose your weapon

Unsavory characters

One of these hosts is not like the other 🤔

Stop by the post office

The player piano

Hello, stranger

Maybe a drink?

Or maybe a game of skill?

Press your luck

Drink wisely though

Accidents do happen

Coronado Hotel has all the amenities

Plus another bar

Not all hosts are friendly

Some might not even be hosts

Host or human?

If you can't tell...

...does it even matter?

Y'all come back now!

Once you arrive, there's no turning back. (But honestly, would you even want to?)

Westworld has taken over SXSW in Austin, Texas, this year and it is 🔥. Can't make the trip to Texas? Well, we've obtained photos of the in-depth activation and some fun facts about it.

Photo by HBO
Read More

Or just your (true) self.

Photo by HBO
Read More

HBO says the activation cast features 60 actors, 6 stunt people and 5 bands all (primarily Austin locals) in addition to 6 local horses.

Photo by HBO
Read More

Photo by HBO
Read More

"Do me a favor and get into some shit tonight, OK?" one host told our reporter in Sweetwater.

Photo by HBO
Read More

They all come out at night, even at the bank.

Photo by HBO
Read More

Seems like a large hint at ShogunWorld and a larger hint that the entire Delos operation is off its rails even more than we thought at the end of season one.

Photo by HBO
Read More

Who knows what the outside world has sent you?

Photo by HBO
Read More

It only plays classics.

Photo by HBO
Read More

What would you like to get into tonight?

Photo by HBO
Read More

Photo by HBO
Read More

It's all waiting for you at the Mariposa Saloon.

Photo by HBO
Read More

If you dare -- all the hosts are ready for death, adventure or whatever you can dream up.

Photo by HBO
Read More

Photo by HBO
Read More

Photo by HBO
Read More

Come on in and sleep tight.

Photo by HBO
Read More

You'll sleep especially well after a nightcap.

Photo by HBO
Read More

But you can't tell just by looking.

Photo by HBO
Read More

Although...

Photo by HBO
Read More

Photo by HBO
Read More

Photo by HBO
Read More

Photo by HBO
Read More

Season two of "Westworld" premieres on April 22. 

Be sure to stay tuned to CNET for all your Westworld details (and some special news coming soon!).

Photo by HBO
Read More
1 of 23
|

Westworld at SXSW: We found Sweetwater and it was exactly as we hoped

Published:
