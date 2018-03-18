CNET también está disponible en español.

Host vs. human

Drone host

What are you up to?

After dinner walk

Stubbs is back

Happy hunting

Clear out

Nope

Oh Maeve, what have you done?

Dolores, our hero

MIB

westworld-s2e1-teddy-dolores

Dolores + Teddy = ❤️

Welcome back, William

Pure Dolores

Hey, Hector

Maeve, our savior?

if you can't tell, does it matter?

Just a bot and his... bot. This creepy faceless host photo was one of the first to be released ahead of the new season. Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told EW they're called drone hosts. 

"As Bernard is making his way through the wreckage of the fallout from the first season, he's discovering things about the park that even he doesn't know and coming upon creatures like the drone host." Hmm... seems like parent company Delos has more than entertainment on the brain with these robots. 

Photo by John P. Johnson/HBO
Bernard (Jeffery Wright, right) probably has no idea what to make of the drone host, having only recently come to terms with his own place in this world. As we saw in a previous trailer, the drone hosts can get unruly -- could this one have it in for Bernard?

Photo by John P. Johnson/HBO
Bernard is in the same clothes as the previous pic, and Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) seems to be confusing him about something. How much do we really know about the Executive Director of the board of Delos Destinations, Inc.? Next to nothing -- which is why so many Hale theories are seriously twisty. Is she related to Bernarnold? Last season some thought she might be Bernard's daughter and while that seems largely disproved with this single photo, I'm not prepared to take every outlandish-sounding theory off the table just yet. 

Photo by HBO
Is this scene before or after the previous one? If before, I'd bet it's the morning after the host massacre -- which still doesn't help the "does Charlotte know about Bernarnold" questions, but might help establish a timeline of where we'll pick this season. Sure, Hale fired Bernard, but did she do so with full knowledge of exactly who he is?? 

Photo by John P. Johnson/HBO
We knew as much, but what we still don't know is that quintessential q of all cast: host or human?

Luke Hemsworth (yes, one of those) told HuffPo last May even he doesn't know: "They're very good at keeping those things secret and not telling me ... so your guess is as good as mine." 

Photo by John P. Johnson/HBO
Hmm, who're you, new players? And are you robots? 

The woman on the left is played by Betty Gabriel and the new man in the right-middle is Gustaf Skarsgard. But that's all I've got for you for now.

Photo by HBO
Could that be the same badass woman from the previous pic here behind Bernard? Quick: What's her endgame and is she loyal to anyone?

Photo by HBO
Zero idea who he is other than knowing he's played by new cast member Fares Fares.

Photo by HBO
Despite the business casual attire, the writing is on the wall and it's red.

With the same outfit on, I'm thinking this lends is the same timeline as when Maeve stepped off the train in the finale. Still up for debate is whether that is the past or present. 

Photo by HBO
"Some people choose to see the ugliness in this world. The disarray. I choose to see the beauty." 

If Dolores was the hero of last season, I hope Maeve takes over the mantle this season.

Photo by HBO
We're all pretty confident William (aka Man in Black) is a present-day human, right? Oh, no? OK, well, then that could make his hunt for the maze even more interesting.

Photo by John P. Johnson/HBO
At SXSW, Nolan said "I think we'd be lucky if this was the AI apocalypse, if it was this attractive and charming." 

Yeah, I'd watch the world burn with Teddy any day. 

Yeah, I'd watch the world burn with Teddy any day. 

Photo by John P. Johnson/HBO
Off to see the world, I presume.

(PS: Normally cowboys ride into the sunset.)

Photo by HBO
Dead bodies surrounding the Man in Black, aka William, aka Ed Harris? Some things never change.

Photo by HBO
As William was the Man in Black, Dolores may be the Woman in White. And yet, I'd venture a guess that doesn't mean she'll save us and instead may be content to burn it all and start over again. 

Photo by John P. Johnson/HBO
Listen, you look very creepy there Hector (played by Rodrigo Santoro). Are you just looking for some new trouble, or is someone else using you as a listening device now that Ford is gone?

Photo by John P. Johnson/HBO
Will she "free" the hosts? Is she herself stuck in a programmed loop, conversing with even more hosts, and set to simply be put to sleep again once she has served her purpose? But if so, what *is* her purpose?

Photo by John P. Johnson/HBO
When William first arrived at the park, he asks Angela (Talulah Riley) if she's real. She replies, "Well, if you can't tell, does it matter?"

Also, the very first time we see her, she wears a white dress, and now she has a black one. A simple wardrobe change, or maybe a different timeline?

We'll have to wait until at least April 22 for that answer, when season two premieres. In the meantime, subscribe to our weekly Westworld newsletter for more host theories and all the Sweetwater news. 

Photo by John P. Johnson/HBO
Every photo from 'Westworld' season two

Published:

