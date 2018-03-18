Just a bot and his... bot. This creepy faceless host photo was one of the first to be released ahead of the new season. Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told EW they're called drone hosts.
"As Bernard is making his way through the wreckage of the fallout from the first season, he's discovering things about the park that even he doesn't know and coming upon creatures like the drone host." Hmm... seems like parent company Delos has more than entertainment on the brain with these robots.
Bernard (Jeffery Wright, right) probably has no idea what to make of the drone host, having only recently come to terms with his own place in this world. As we saw in a previous trailer, the drone hosts can get unruly -- could this one have it in for Bernard?
Bernard is in the same clothes as the previous pic, and Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) seems to be confusing him about something. How much do we really know about the Executive Director of the board of Delos Destinations, Inc.? Next to nothing -- which is why so many Hale theories are seriously twisty. Is she related to Bernarnold? Last season some thought she might be Bernard's daughter and while that seems largely disproved with this single photo, I'm not prepared to take every outlandish-sounding theory off the table just yet.
Is this scene before or after the previous one? If before, I'd bet it's the morning after the host massacre -- which still doesn't help the "does Charlotte know about Bernarnold" questions, but might help establish a timeline of where we'll pick this season. Sure, Hale fired Bernard, but did she do so with full knowledge of exactly who he is??
Will she "free" the hosts? Is she herself stuck in a programmed loop, conversing with even more hosts, and set to simply be put to sleep again once she has served her purpose? But if so, what *is* her purpose?