E3 2019: The weirdest stuff from the show floor

Throughout the dark halls of E3, lines of gamers have formed, seeking out a chance to play just-announced titles from the biggest names in gaming.
Here, under a UFO, 15 years later, Cryptosporidium 137 is back in a remake of the THQ Nordic classic. Destroy All Humans!
Check out some of the oddest things we've seen on the show floor at E3 2019.
Waiting in line for Darksiders Genesis alongside a massive statue of Strife.
Take a stroll through the Unreal Garden, an augmented reality experience.
Join the game, you jump and duck to be the last one standing!
Characters seem to step straight from the screen onto the show floor.
Create your own wanted posted at Wolfenstein: Youngblood.
Massive lines to play Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint at E3.
Step into your own world of Doom with your friends, complete with full sized weapons.
Luigi stops by the Nintendo booth to check out the dark hall inside Luigi's Mansion 3.
A 1:1 T-51b Power Armor Statue from Fallout 4 by Chronicle Collectables.
Playing Fallout 76 Nuclear Winter at E3.
At the beginning of each Battle Royale match, Fortnite players jump from the Battle Bus and skydive down to the map.
A massive climbing wall at Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, a crossover sports and party game developed by the Sega Sports R&D Department.
Gamers wait in line to play dystopian role playing game Cyberpunk 2077.
LEGO Han Solo in carbon freeze outside the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game.
Playing Doom Eternal, the soon to be released first-person shooter from id Software and Bethesda. The game is set to be released on November 22, 2019 for Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Playing Wolfenstein: Youngblood at E3, the coming first-person shooter by MachineGames and Arkane Studios, published by Bethesda set to be released on July 26, 2019.