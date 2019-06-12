E3 2019: The weirdest stuff from the show floor

CNET también está disponible en español.

Throughout the dark halls of E3, lines of gamers have formed, seeking out a chance to play just-announced titles from the biggest names in gaming. 

Here, under a UFO, 15 years later, Cryptosporidium 137 is back in a remake of the THQ Nordic classic. Destroy All Humans!

Check out some of the oddest things we've seen on the show floor at E3 2019.

E3 UFO
1
of 17

Waiting in line for Darksiders Genesis alongside a massive statue of Strife.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 17

Take a stroll through the Unreal Garden, an augmented reality experience.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 17

Join the game, you jump and duck to be the last one standing!

Join the game, you jump and duck to be the last one standing!
4
of 17

Characters seem to step straight from the screen onto the show floor.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 17

Create your own wanted posted at Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Create your own wanted posted at Wolfenstein: Youngblood.
6
of 17

Massive lines to play Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint at E3.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 17

Step into your own world of Doom with your friends, complete with full sized weapons.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 17

Luigi stops by the Nintendo booth to check out the dark hall inside Luigi's Mansion 3.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 17

A 1:1 T-51b Power Armor Statue from Fallout 4 by Chronicle Collectables.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 17

Playing Fallout 76 Nuclear Winter at E3.

Playing Fallout 76 Nuclear Winter at E3.
11
of 17

At the beginning of each Battle Royale match, Fortnite players jump from the Battle Bus and skydive down to the map.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 17

A massive climbing wall at Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, a crossover sports and party game developed by the Sega Sports R&D Department.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 17

Gamers wait in line to play dystopian role playing game Cyberpunk 2077.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
14
of 17

LEGO Han Solo in carbon freeze outside the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
15
of 17

Playing Doom Eternal, the soon to be released first-person shooter from id Software and Bethesda. The game is set to be released on November 22, 2019 for Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
16
of 17

Playing Wolfenstein: Youngblood at E3, the coming first-person shooter by MachineGames and Arkane Studios, published by Bethesda set to be released on July 26, 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
17
of 17
