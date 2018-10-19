We take the iPhone XS Max to Fleet Week

CNET también está disponible en español.
Waiting for the Blue Angels to appear over the Golden Gate Bridge for their Fleet Week performance.
The iPhone XS Max takes beautiful shots in full daylight, properly exposing the sky as well as the shadows and the detail of the Golden Gate Bridge.
The US Navy's Blue Angels FA-18 Hornets fly past the suspension cables of San Francisco's famed Golden Gate Bridge, shot on iPhone XS with the zoom lens, and additionally zoomed and cropped in post-processing on the smartphone.
A Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard, docked in San Francisco.
Shot on iPhone XS Max using Smart HDR
"Ready now! Ready always!" at the entrance to the USS Bonhomme Richard.
Shot on the iPhone XS Max with the wide angle lens, with the exposure slightly lowered and contrast increased.
Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, also known as the "Wildcards" aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard.
Shot on iPhone XS Max with the flash firing
Two sailors pose for a photo on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard.
Shot on iPhone XS Max in Portrait Mode at f/4.5
A sniper rifle on display aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard. The exposure lowered and the contrast increased to make the weapon silhouetted against the sky.
Portrait on board the USS Bonhomme Richard, shot on iPhone XS Max in Portrait Mode at with the bokeh effect at f/1.4.
The US Navy's 32nd Street Brass Band performs along Pier 32 in San Francisco.
Shot on iPhone XS Max with harsh daylight sun, we can still notice detail in the musicians dark clothing hidden in the shadows.
Flags hang aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard with the San Francisco Bay Bridge in the background.
Shot on iPhone XS Max with colorful flags in the foreground and the Bay Bridge in the background.
A portrait using a bokeh effect to blur the background, shot on iPhone XS Max at f/1.4 blur.
Shot on iPhone XS Max, with the exposure slightly lowered, showing a range of tones in the light reflected along the ship's hull and the sky.
A firefighter's helmet shot on iPhone XS Max showing bright colorful and varied tones shown on the visor.
A Portrait Mode shot on the iPhone XS Max below deck in low light with the Contour Lighting effect at f/1.4.
An MK 19 40 mm belt-fed automatic grenade launcher shot on the iPhone XS Max show bright, vibrant color.
You can see a lot of detail on this image of a United States Marine Corps Colt M45A1.
A Portrait Mode image shot on the iPhone XS Max on the deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard at f/1.4.
By lowering the exposure and increasing the contrast, I was able to shoot this silhouette of sailors standing in the cargo hold of the USS Bonhomme Richard.
Sailors standing in front of the USS Bonhomme Richard shot in Portrait Mode with natural light on the iPhone XS Max at f/4.5 to blur the background.