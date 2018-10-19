We take the iPhone XS Max to Fleet Week

CNET también está disponible en español.

Waiting for the Blue Angels to appear over the Golden Gate Bridge for their Fleet Week performance.

The iPhone XS Max takes beautiful shots in full daylight, properly exposing the sky as well as the shadows and the detail of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



The US Navy's Blue Angels FA-18 Hornets fly past the suspension cables of San Francisco's famed Golden Gate Bridge, shot on iPhone XS with the zoom lens, and additionally zoomed and cropped in post-processing on the smartphone.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



A Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard, docked in San Francisco.

Shot on iPhone XS Max using Smart HDR

Photo:James Martin/CNET



"Ready now! Ready always!" at the entrance to the USS Bonhomme Richard.

Shot on the iPhone XS Max with the wide angle lens, with the exposure slightly lowered and contrast increased.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, also known as the "Wildcards" aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard.

Shot on iPhone XS Max with the flash firing

Photo:James Martin/CNET



Two sailors pose for a photo on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard.

Shot on iPhone XS Max in Portrait Mode at f/4.5

Photo:James Martin/CNET



A sniper rifle on display aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard. The exposure lowered and the contrast increased to make the weapon silhouetted against the sky.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



Portrait on board the USS Bonhomme Richard, shot on iPhone XS Max in Portrait Mode at with the bokeh effect at f/1.4. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET



The US Navy's 32nd Street Brass Band performs along Pier 32 in San Francisco.

Shot on iPhone XS Max with harsh daylight sun, we can still notice detail in the musicians dark clothing hidden in the shadows.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



Flags hang aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard with the San Francisco Bay Bridge in the background.

Shot on iPhone XS Max with colorful flags in the foreground and the Bay Bridge in the background.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



A portrait using a bokeh effect to blur the background, shot on iPhone XS Max at f/1.4 blur.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



Shot on iPhone XS Max, with the exposure slightly lowered, showing a range of tones in the light reflected along the ship's hull and the sky.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



A firefighter's helmet shot on iPhone XS Max showing bright colorful and varied tones shown on the visor.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



A Portrait Mode shot on the iPhone XS Max below deck in low light with the Contour Lighting effect at f/1.4.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



Photo:James Martin/CNET



An MK 19 40 mm belt-fed automatic grenade launcher shot on the iPhone XS Max show bright, vibrant color.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



You can see a lot of detail on this image of a United States Marine Corps Colt M45A1.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



A Portrait Mode image shot on the iPhone XS Max on the deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard at f/1.4.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



By lowering the exposure and increasing the contrast, I was able to shoot this silhouette of sailors standing in the cargo hold of the USS Bonhomme Richard.

Photo:James Martin/CNET



Sailors standing in front of the USS Bonhomme Richard shot in Portrait Mode with natural light on the iPhone XS Max at f/4.5 to blur the background.

Photo:James Martin/CNET


