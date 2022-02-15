We Put the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Camera to the Test

The Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera is very similar to the one found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Except for low-light photography.
Samsung has made some improvements to the way its phones take photos in the dark with the Galaxy S22 lineup. This photo of a cocktail was taken in a dim bar with the S22 Ultra.
And here's that same photo taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It's not bad, but it's not as sharp as the Galaxy S22 Ultra's.
Here's a zoomed-in photo of a bunch of oranges taken with the Galaxy S22 Ultra at the same bar.
The same photo taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra is slightly less detailed. You'll notice this when looking at the orange's pores.
This photo of my husband was taken with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. I turned off all of the lights in our apartment, but you wouldn't be able to tell from this photo.
Here's a photo of the same scene and lighting taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It might look brighter, but it's a bit washed out. And you lose a lot of details in the sweater.
Here's a portrait mode shot taken during the day with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's nice and crisp.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra's portrait mode is also good, but there's less contrast in the area where his jacket meets his shirt.
In other scenarios, like this photo of a butterfly decoration, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's photos looked pretty similar to the Galaxy S21Ultra's. That's because they both have a very similar four-lens camera system that consists of a 108-megapixel main lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 10-megapixel zoom lenses.
There's barely any difference between this photo taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the previous one.
The case is the same for this photo taken of duck-shaped planters in a local park.
This photo taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra is almost identical to the one taken with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
I couldn't decide whether I liked this photo better than the one I took with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It's more accurate, but the lighting also looks harsh.
This photo taken with the S21 Ultra is bolder, but the color also looks exaggerated.
And here's a photo taken using the Galaxy S22 Ultra's ultrawide lens. Check out our full review for more details about the S22 Ultra.