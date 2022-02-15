/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
We Put the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Camera to the Test

The Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera is very similar to the one found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Except for low-light photography.

lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo
Lisa Eadicicco
lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo

Lisa Eadicicco

galaxy-s22-ultra-cocktail-night-mode
1 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung has made some improvements to the way its phones take photos in the dark with the Galaxy S22 lineup. This photo of a cocktail was taken in a dim bar with the S22 Ultra. 

galaxy-s21-ultra-cocktail
2 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S21 Ultra

And here's that same photo taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It's not bad, but it's not as sharp as the Galaxy S22 Ultra's. 

galaxy-s22-ultra-oranges-zoomed
3 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here's a zoomed-in photo of a bunch of oranges taken with the Galaxy S22 Ultra at the same bar.

galaxy-s21-ultra-oranges-zoomed
4 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S21 Ultra

The same photo taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra is slightly less detailed. You'll notice this when looking at the orange's pores.

galaxy-s22-ultra-low-light-person
5 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra

This photo of my husband was taken with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. I turned off all of the lights in our apartment, but you wouldn't be able to tell from this photo. 

galaxy-s21-ultra-low-light-person
6 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Here's a photo of the same scene and lighting taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It might look brighter, but it's a bit washed out. And you lose a lot of details in the sweater.

galaxy-s22-ultra-portrait
7 of 15

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here's a portrait mode shot taken during the day with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's nice and crisp.

galaxy-s21-ultra-day-portrait
8 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra's portrait mode is also good, but there's less contrast in the area where his jacket meets his shirt.

galaxy-s22-ultra-butterfly
9 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra

In other scenarios, like this photo of a butterfly decoration, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's photos looked pretty similar to the Galaxy S21Ultra's. That's because they both have a very similar four-lens camera system that consists of a 108-megapixel main lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 10-megapixel zoom lenses.

galaxy-s21-ultra-butterfly
10 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S21 Ultra

There's barely any difference between this photo taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the previous one.

galaxy-s22-ultra-ducks
11 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The case is the same for this photo taken of duck-shaped planters in a local park. 

galaxy-s21-ultra-ducks
12 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S21 Ultra

This photo taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra is almost identical to the one taken with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

galaxy-s22-ultra-roses
13 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra

I couldn't decide whether I liked this photo better than the one I took with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It's more accurate, but the lighting also looks harsh.

galaxy-s21-ultra-roses
14 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S21 Ultra

This photo taken with the S21 Ultra is bolder, but the color also looks exaggerated.

galaxy-s22-ultra-ultrawide
15 of 15 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra

And here's a photo taken using the Galaxy S22 Ultra's ultrawide lens. Check out our full review for more details about the S22 Ultra.

We Put the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Camera to the Test

