Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds are light, transparent and punchy

A closer look at Nothing's first true wireless buds.
Nothing, the new company launched by OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei has launched its first product, a set of true wireless earbuds called the Ear 1. They're tiny, wrapped in transparent plastic and will cost $99 (£99, approximately AU$190) when they go on sale in August.
I've had my grubby hands all over these fancy-looking buds, so scroll down for more pics and more of my early impressions.
The transparent plastic is only on the stem. It looks pretty cool, but I'd have liked to have seen it extend to the main body too.
They're tiny little things, weighing just 0.17 ounces (4.7 grams).
The case is transparent, too, containing a battery to recharge the buds when not in use.
Battery life is around 4 hours with noise-canceling activated, or up to 5.7 without it. With the charging case though, total battery life is up to 34 hours.
They're IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.
Their small size makes them comfortable for extended wearing sessions and they don't easily wiggle out of your ear when walking around.
They have a punchy sound, with deep bass and clear highs.
I found them particularly adept with bass-driven rock tracks like Limbo by Royal Blood or Here We Go by Lower Than Atlantis.
Keep scrolling for more photos.