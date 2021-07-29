/>
Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds are light, transparent and punchy

A closer look at Nothing's first true wireless buds.

andrewhoyleheadshot2013-2.jpg
Andrew Hoyle
nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-17
1 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Nothing, the new company launched by OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei has launched its first product, a set of true wireless earbuds called the Ear 1. They're tiny, wrapped in transparent plastic and will cost $99 (£99, approximately AU$190) when they go on sale in August. 

I've had my grubby hands all over these fancy-looking buds, so scroll down for more pics and more of my early impressions.

nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle
2 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The transparent plastic is only on the stem. It looks pretty cool, but I'd have liked to have seen it extend to the main body too. 

nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-10
3 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

They're tiny little things, weighing just 0.17 ounces (4.7 grams).

nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-7
4 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The case is transparent, too, containing a battery to recharge the buds when not in use. 

nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-14
5 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Battery life is around 4 hours with noise-canceling activated, or up to 5.7 without it. With the charging case though, total battery life is up to 34 hours. 

nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-9
6 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

They're IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-15
7 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Their small size makes them comfortable for extended wearing sessions and they don't easily wiggle out of your ear when walking around.

nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-11
8 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

They have a punchy sound, with deep bass and clear highs.

nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-5
9 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

I found them particularly adept with bass-driven rock tracks like Limbo by Royal Blood or Here We Go by Lower Than Atlantis. 

nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-12
10 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Keep scrolling for more photos.

nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-13
11 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET
nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-18
12 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET
nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-2
13 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET
nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-3
14 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET
nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-4
15 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET
nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-6
16 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET
nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle-8
17 of 17 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

