Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds are light, transparent and punchy

Nothing, the new company launched by OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei has launched its first product, a set of true wireless earbuds called the Ear 1. They're tiny, wrapped in transparent plastic and will cost $99 (£99, approximately AU$190) when they go on sale in August.

I've had my grubby hands all over these fancy-looking buds, so scroll down for more pics and more of my early impressions.