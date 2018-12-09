15 ways to keep your wine tasty, organized and stored properly

Ever been on a picnic and wondered how to store your wine so that it stayed cold? The Corkcicle One solves this problem. It functions as an ice pack stick, like the kind you put in a water bottle, but it also works as a pouring spout and cork.
Now let's look at some storage options. If you are a huge wine enthusiast, or plan to be one day, then the Wine Enthusiast Wine Cellar may be just what you need to keep your bottles at the perfect temperature without renovating your basement.
Someone raiding your stash? The GoKeyless Bottle Lock is a must have storage accessory for anyone that has teens or roommates that like to "borrow" your wine. The four-digit combination lock keeps the bottle safely sealed.
Time for some nifty apps. The VinoCell wine storage app, for example, lets you keep track of all the bottles you're storing so it you don't need to disturb the wine by looking at labels. It also helps you keep a running list of wines you want to add to your collection in the future.