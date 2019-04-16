A visual history of Notre-Dame de Paris

In 1987, it is clear Catholicism was no longer the only religion with major structures in Paris. At the left we see the Institute of the Arabic World in the foreground and the Notre-Dame in the distance.
In 2013 Paris celebrated 850 years of history. The Notre-Dame (along with the Eiffel Tower) is one of it's most visited tourist destinations with 14 million visitors a year. Here you can see newlyweds posing in front of a bridge with "love locks," with the Cathedral in the background.
Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history
On April 15th, 2019, a fire broke out in the Notre-Dame.