A visual history of Notre-Dame de Paris

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-01
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-02
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-03
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-04
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-05
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-06
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-09
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-10
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-11
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-12
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-13
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-14
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-15
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-16
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-17
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-18
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-19
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-20
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-21
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-22
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-23
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-25
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-26
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-24
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-27
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-29
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-30
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-28
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-32
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-31
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-33
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-34
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-35
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-37
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-36
  • pictorial-history-of-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-jpg-jpg-38

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

A devastating fire ravaged the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris Monday evening. The fire was stopped, but its cause remains unknown. Here's a look at the iconic landmark over time. 

The construction of Notre-Dame de Paris began in 1163 and was completed in 1345. This engraving from 1800 shows the cathedral before the famous spire was added in the 19th century. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Hulton Archive / Stringer
1
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This illustration depicts the five naves, the west wall with three gates, the famous rose window and two quadrangular towers. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Photo 12
2
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This artwork from 1814 depicts "The First Restauration," or the arrival of the count of Artois, who would become Charles X.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty
3
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This painting by Jacques Louis David depicts the coronation of Napoleon by Pope Pius VII on December 2, 1804.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty
4
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

Experts think this engraving shows the Notre-Dame in the 1820's or 1830's. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty
5
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This illustration depicts Napoleon's wedding to Eugenia de Montijo on January 30th, 1853.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty
6
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This illustration from 1894 depicts the organ being repaired.  I think it's safe to say in a building this old there is always something in need of fixing.

Published:Caption:
7
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This Photochrome Print from around 1900 shows the Notre-Dame de Paris and St. Michael Bridge. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Universal History Archive/UIG
8
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This old drawing by Frank Craig shows visitors standing near the gargoyles on the towers in 1906.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty
9
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This painting depicts the Cathedral circa 1910.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Emilie Friant/Fine Art Photographic
10
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This early photo is from July 1922.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Smith Collection/Gado
11
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

Here you can see renovations taking place in 1931.  It's rare that this structure is NOT being renovated.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho
12
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This photo from 1938 shows an ordination ceremony being performed by Cardinal Jean Verdler inside the cathedral.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho
13
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

Here we see a WWII tank outside the Cathedral in 1944.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Jean MAINBOURG
14
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This photo shows an american soldier distributing chewing gum to children in Paris in August of 1944.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Adoc-Photos
15
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This photo from 1963 shows the facade being cleaned by specialists on scaffolding.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Keystone-France
16
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This photo from 1968 shows tourists taking in the view from the roof.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Gamma-Keystone
17
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

In 1979 unionists and steelworkers hung banners from the Cathedral during a march to protest the loss of their jobs through factory closings. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Michael Clement
18
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

In 1985 a rally was held by French anti-racist NGO "SOS Racisme" to call for the release of Nelson Mandela in South Africa. 

Published:Caption:
19
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

In 1987, it is clear Catholicism was no longer the only religion with major structures in Paris.  At the left we see the Institute of the Arabic World in the foreground and the Notre-Dame in the distance.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Bernard Annebicque
20
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

People often wonder what the meaning of these demonic looking gargoyles is.  Though I'm not sure about the form, the function is said to be a way of draining rainwater off the stone structure. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Frédéric Soltan
21
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

Paris is known for romance, and views of the Notre Dame lit up at night aren't hurting. 

Published:Caption:
22
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

In 2017 as part of a celebration of Armistice Day there was a light show on the facade. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/AFP Contributer
23
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

In 2013 Paris celebrated 850 years of history.  The Notre-Dame (along with the Eiffel Tower) is one of it's most visited tourist destinations with 14 million visitors a year.  Here you can see newlyweds posing in front of a bridge with "love locks," with the Cathedral in the background.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/John van Hasselt
24
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

On April 15th, 2019, a fire broke out in the Notre-Dame.

Published:Caption:
25
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

It was reported that the wooden structure supporting the roof was feeding the fire.

Published:Caption:
26
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

This shot eerily depicts demonic looking gargoyles watching over the fire on April 15th 2019. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Thomas Samson
27
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

Unfortunately it burned through the night and was confirmed to be put out by 3:30am on Tuesday.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Philipe Lopez
28
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

Here you can see firefighters assessing the damage from above the famous Rose window after it was pu.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Victoria Jones
29
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials say it was possibly related to the ongoing renovations.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Chesnot
30
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

The fire left much damage that is visible from the outside.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Dan Kitwood
31
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

From inside, you can see the hole left where a portion of the roof, including the spire, has completely collapsed.

Published:Caption:
32
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

Here we can see the fallen debris from the fire surrounding the altar. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Ludocix Marin
33
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

On April 16th, firefighters are seen assessing the damage.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Victoria Jones
34
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

It has been reported that investigators have found the Notre-Dame to be structurally sound, but I doubt it will be open to visitors any time soon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Chesnot
35
of 36

Notre-Dame de Paris: a visual history

Onlookers view the damage from the fire.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty/Omar Havana
36
of 36
Now Reading

A visual history of Notre-Dame de Paris

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Notre Dame Cathedral fire and reconstruction: Everything we know

Notre Dame Cathedral fire and reconstruction: Everything we know

by
13 laundry organization tips you need to try

13 laundry organization tips you need to try

15 Photos
Apple and Qualcomm settle: Here's what the battle means for your next iPhone

Apple and Qualcomm settle: Here's what the battle means for your next iPhone

by
OnePlus 7 reportedly due to be unveiled May 14

OnePlus 7 reportedly due to be unveiled May 14

by
T-Mobile's John Legere denies Justice Department pushback on Sprint merger

T-Mobile's John Legere denies Justice Department pushback on Sprint merger

by