Walking through the forests of leafy Nottinghamshire in the heart of England, you might be surprised to discover this statue. It stands over a clearing filled with strange, abandoned machinery: remnants of a fascinating and little-known tale of international cooperation during World War II.
The Oil Patch Warrior statue is a tribute to the 42 Americans who came to Britain in the darkest hours of 1943 to drill top secret oil wells in and around the legendary Sherwood Forest.
Kevin Topham knows more about the Eakring and Duke's Wood oil operations than anyone else. He worked here as an oilman after the war, and today is full of stories as the curator of a museum dedicated to the oil field's colorful history.
The Duke's Wood Museum is located at Kelham Hall, where the American oil workers lived during WWII. This was their base between 12-hour shifts, seven days a week (with time in between for carousing in the local pubs).
The picturesque 19th century gothic manor was home to the rowdy roughnecks, as well as several monks. The two groups got along great, although the oil workers couldn't stop getting into fights with the former seamen who served them their meals.
Discuss: Visiting the secret oil wells of World War II
