Danger from the deep: Take a look inside the WWII-era USS Pampanito

On the surface she had a range of 13,000 miles, or 20,000 kilometers. Submerged, she could run at maximum speed for about 30 minutes, or at a crawl for 16 to 18 hours before oxygen depletion became a problem for the crew.
Like nearly all submarine museum ships, you can't go up into the conning tower. However, a selfie stick can help give a peek. You can see the periscope tubes and various sensor and electronic equipment.
The Pampanito's turn on the big screen was in 1996's Down Periscope where it starred as the "USS Stingray." The actual USS Stingray was a Salmon-class submarine, but we'll let that slide for such a cinematic masterpiece.
In 1945, right before the end of WWII, Pampanito got an overhaul that included some new weaponry, including a 5-inch 25-caliber gun, and a doubling of the 20 and 40mm AA guns. Only one of the latter is shown.