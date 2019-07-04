Danger from the deep: Take a look inside the WWII-era USS Pampanito

CNET también está disponible en español.

USS Pampanito

After a distinguished career, the USS Pampanito now sits as a museum ship in San Francisco. 

For more about this ship, check out Undersea battle star: Inside the USS Pampanito

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
1
of 52

Balao

The Pampanito is a Balao-class diesel-electric sub, launched in 1943.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
2
of 52

WWII

The Pampanito had six patrols in the Pacific during World War II.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
3
of 52

Under the sea

She's 311.5 feet long, or about 95 meters.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
4
of 52

Aft torpedo

I began the tour descending stairs that were retrofitted when the sub was converted to a museum ship. This is the aft torpedo room. 

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
5
of 52

Torpedoes away

The Pampanito had 10 torpedo tubes, 4 aft and 6 in the bow.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
6
of 52

Empty

The top right shows the inside of a torpedo where the warhead would normally be.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
7
of 52

Twin screws

The torpedo's propellers would rotate in opposite directions to help maintain direction.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
8
of 52

Control panel

The next compartment forward is the maneuvering room. 

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
9
of 52

Electric power

The Pampanito has four electric motors that, through reduction gears, drive the propellers.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
10
of 52

Levers

Submerged, top speed was around 10 mph, or 16 km/h.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
11
of 52

Engine room

The next compartment forward is the aft engine room, where you'll find two of the four 10-cylinder opposed-piston engines. 

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
12
of 52

Snorkel

Diesel engines need to breathe, and this is one of the main ways that was done. A big snorkel that could supply fresh air when the sub was on the surface. This was usually done at night.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
13
of 52

Dialed in

The four engines, with electrical generators, were used to recharge the ship's batteries.  

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
14
of 52

More power

The diesel engines weren't connected to the propellers; they were just used to generate electricity. 

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
15
of 52

Water

Water was desalinated on board but was always at a premium. The crew would rarely shower.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
16
of 52

Forward engine room

The next compartment forward is the other engine room, with two more 1,600-horsepower Fairbanks-Morse engines.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
17
of 52

Head

The Pampanito had around 80 men on board. There wasn't a lot of privacy. 

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
18
of 52

Bunks

Many subs squeeze crew bunks wherever they fit. The Pampanito has a whole compartment for the majority of the crew. 

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
19
of 52

Personal space

The crew hot bunked (or hot racked), which was common for subs of the era. In this case, two beds for every three men.  

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
20
of 52

Mess

The crew's mess was one of two places the crew could relax, the other being their bunk. 

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
21
of 52

Modern entertainment

There was a radio, board games built into the tables, and lots of coffee.  

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
22
of 52

Food

On modern nuclear subs, food is the only major limiting factor as to how long a patrol can last.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
23
of 52

Galley

It is said submariners have the best food in the armed services, and you'd hope so, given how isolated they were.   

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
24
of 52

Radio

In here is the radio room. The "typewriter" is a state-of-the-art encryption device.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
25
of 52

Rigged for red

Not just for show, the Control Room would use red lighting at night to help maintain the night vision of the officers on watch in the conning tower above.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
26
of 52

Combat

The Pampanito had five patrols in WWII, sinking six ships and disabling four more.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
27
of 52

Control room

On the surface she had a range of 13,000 miles, or 20,000 kilometers. Submerged, she could run at maximum speed for about 30 minutes, or at a crawl for 16 to 18 hours before oxygen depletion became a problem for the crew.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
28
of 52

Panel

Before you submerged you'd better make sure your panel was green.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
29
of 52

Pump room

Beneath the control room is the pump room, with the machinery to help the sub maintain depth. 

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
30
of 52

Make your depth

Balao-class submarines could submerge to a depth of 600 feet (183 meters).

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
31
of 52

Sister ship

The USS Tang, one of the Pampanito's sister ships, went even deeper

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
32
of 52

Tower

Like nearly all submarine museum ships, you can't go up into the conning tower. However, a selfie stick can help give a peek. You can see the periscope tubes and various sensor and electronic equipment.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
33
of 52

Forward

Looking the other way, the blueish light is sunlight coming through an open hatch at the top of the tower.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
34
of 52

POWs

During her third patrol, in 1944, the crew of the Pampanito rescued 73 British and Australian POWs out of the South China Sea, survivors of a cargo vessel sunk by one of the Pampanito's sister ships several days prior, having not known there were POWs aboard.  

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
35
of 52

Officer's country

Even under the sea there's paperwork.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
36
of 52

Officer's quarters

The chief petty officer's quarters. No hot bunking here.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
37
of 52

CO

The commanding officer's quarters.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
38
of 52

Ward room

The officers get their own "lounge."

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
39
of 52

Officers' mess

And their own mess.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
40
of 52

Service

The Pampanito served from November of 1943 to December 1945, then again as a training vessel from 1962 to 1971.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
41
of 52

Going electric

Early in the war the Pampanito had the troublesome Mark 14 torpedo (as shown earlier in the aft torpedo room), but later received the electric Mark 18, seen here with a clear casing. 

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
42
of 52

Forward tubes

The six forward torpedo tubes.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
43
of 52

Escape trunk

Note the escape hatch (with sunlight coming through) at the top of the image.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
44
of 52

Under pressure

The top here is the flat deck, with the curved pressure hull underneath. That hull is 0.875-inch (22.2 mm) thick.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
45
of 52

Famous star

The Pampanito's turn on the big screen was in 1996's Down Periscope where it starred as the "USS Stingray." The actual USS Stingray was a Salmon-class submarine, but we'll let that slide for such a cinematic masterpiece.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
46
of 52

Guns

For most of WWII, deck armament consisted of a 4-inch 50-caliber gun, a 40mm anti-aircraft gun, and a 20mm anti-aircraft gun.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
47
of 52

Binoculars

Hard to lose your binoculars when they're hard mounted.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
48
of 52

Post-war

In 1945, right before the end of WWII, Pampanito got an overhaul that included some new weaponry, including a 5-inch 25-caliber gun, and a doubling of the 20 and 40mm AA guns. Only one of the latter is shown.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
49
of 52

WWII colleagues

Also on the pier is the Liberty ship SS Jeremiah O'Brien, which was part of the D-Day invasion.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
50
of 52

Broom

Notice the broom at the top of the tower? That was to signify a successful mission when the sub returned to port.

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
51
of 52

Fisherman's Wharf

It's easy to find the USS Pampanito, right next to Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. It's well worth a visit. 

For more about this tour, and the sub, check out Undersea battle star: Inside the USS Pampanito.  

Read the article
Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
52
of 52
