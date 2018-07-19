Up way too close with the giant sexy Jeff Goldblum statue

CNET también está disponible en español.

"Andy, as a CNET journalist, what makes you excited to start your day?"

It's nice to have an easy answer.

It's giant sexy Jeff Goldblum.

Enjoy these gratuitous photos of this bare-chested statue, on show today only outside London's Tower Bridge.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1
of 12

Made by Now TV to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Jurassic Park, giant Jeff is not only a great statue to commemorate the film, but also a wonderful homage to what it is to be sexy and open-shirted.

He's 20 feet long and took 250 hours to make.
2
of 12

He's 20 feet long and took 250 hours to make.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
3
of 12

At first I thought he must be inflatable, but that's not the case. I can assure you that statue Jeff's abs are rock solid. Just like the real Jeff, I'm sure.

I was joined by Jeff Goldblum impersonator Andy.
4
of 12

I was joined by Jeff Goldblum impersonator Andy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
5
of 12

He's appeared on the UK's Graham Norton show alongside Jeff Goldblum himself.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
6
of 12

The chest hair is painted on, but I'm sure the nipple proportions are accurate. 

Gratuitous? You bet.
7
of 12

Gratuitous? You bet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
8
of 12

I'm told Jeff didn't know about this before it was made. I'd love to imagine him strolling down the Thames and happening upon his giant sexy lookalike. 

It's glorious from all angles.
9
of 12

It's glorious from all angles.

Oh Jeff, tell us your hopes and dreams.
10
of 12

Oh Jeff, tell us your hopes and dreams.

Yes.
11
of 12

Yes.


12
of 12
