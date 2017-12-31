CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation is an app-connected grinder and coffee-brewer combo. 

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
$250.00 MSRP
Read full review

The coffee maker's control panel has just four buttons.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
$250.00 MSRP
Read full review

This brewer works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and makes drip automatically when you step through the door.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
$250.00 MSRP
Read full review

To fill the water tank, you have to aim for a tiny opening.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
$250.00 MSRP
Read full review

Here's a look at the top of the Smarter Coffee. You can see the bean hopper and knob that controls the grind size.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
$250.00 MSRP
Read full review

One nice aspect of the Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation is its bean hopper design. The hump in the hopper's center channels beans down to chutes below. The result is a smooth flow of beans into the grinder mouth. 

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
$250.00 MSRP
Read full review

A finely meshed metal filter comes with the coffee maker.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
$250.00 MSRP
Read full review

You can adjust basic brewer settings through the app.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
$250.00 MSRP
Read full review
1 of 8
|

Up close with the Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation grinder-brewer

Published:
Up Next
The Mentor scale serves up pour-ove...
7

Latest Stories

7 handy ways to improve your home in 2018

7 handy ways to improve your home in 2018

by
LG's C7 OLED TV keeps styling clean and simple
26

LG's C7 OLED TV keeps styling clean and simple

by
Google Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve with feathered friends

Google Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve with feathered friends

by
Iran reportedly blocks Telegram, Instagram amid protests

Iran reportedly blocks Telegram, Instagram amid protests

by
Apple's iPhone slowdown: Your questions answered

Apple's iPhone slowdown: Your questions answered

by
Apple offers replacement iPhone batteries effective immediately

Apple offers replacement iPhone batteries effective immediately

by