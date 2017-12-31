Up close with the Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation grinder-brewer

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation is an app-connected grinder and coffee-brewer combo.
The coffee maker's control panel has just four buttons.
This brewer works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and makes drip automatically when you step through the door.
To fill the water tank, you have to aim for a tiny opening.
Here's a look at the top of the Smarter Coffee. You can see the bean hopper and knob that controls the grind size.
One nice aspect of the Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation is its bean hopper design. The hump in the hopper's center channels beans down to chutes below. The result is a smooth flow of beans into the grinder mouth.
A finely meshed metal filter comes with the coffee maker.
You can adjust basic brewer settings through the app.