OnePlus launched a new phone, the OnePlus 7T, only a month ago, but already it's surprising us with a new one in the form of the 7T Pro.

It's a refresh of the existing OnePlus 7 Pro that comes with a pretty much identical design but a few tweaks under the hood.

There's no word on pricing, but it's due to go on sale in the UK and wider Europe later this month and will likely be in line with the £700 price tag of the OnePlus 7 Pro.