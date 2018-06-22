Unboxing the new Instant Pot Max

As soon as we saw the words "Instant Pot" on the side of this shipping box, we got excited. But before you can get to pickling some red onions on the quick, you've gotta unbox the thing.
The Instant Pot Max, available August 1, boasts an extra three pounds per square inch of pressure over its predecessors. The popular pressure cooker manufacturer also added modes for sous vide cooking and home canning.
Pull the tab and unfold the four layers of the lid. At this point, you can remove the handle as well. Forewarning: These layers aren't made to go back together, so if you need to carry your Instant Pot to a second location, don't open this box until you get there.