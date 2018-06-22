Unboxing the new Instant Pot Max

CNET también está disponible en español.

It's arrived!

As soon as we saw the words "Instant Pot" on the side of this shipping box, we got excited. But before you can get to pickling some red onions on the quick, you've gotta unbox the thing.

The Instant Pot Max, available August 1, boasts an extra three pounds per square inch of pressure over its predecessors. The popular pressure cooker manufacturer also added modes for sous vide cooking and home canning.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Learish/CBS Interactive
1
of 23
Read Full Review

Let's open this box

You'll need something to cut the tape, obviously.

Let's open this box

You'll need something to cut the tape, obviously.
2
of 23
Read Full Review

The box in the box

Box inception.

The box in the box

Box inception.
3
of 23
Read Full Review

Pull up on the handle

You might have to put some muscle into it.

Pull up on the handle

You might have to put some muscle into it.
4
of 23
Read Full Review

Ta-da!

Here's the device outside its shipping box.

Ta-da!

Here's the device outside its shipping box.
5
of 23
Read Full Review

This lid has layers

Pull the tab and unfold the four layers of the lid. At this point, you can remove the handle as well. Forewarning: These layers aren't made to go back together, so if you need to carry your Instant Pot to a second location, don't open this box until you get there.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Learish/CBS Interactive
6
of 23
Read Full Review

But first, paperwork

There are recipes, recommended cook times and more.

But first, paperwork

There are recipes, recommended cook times and more.
7
of 23
Read Full Review

The owner's manual

Take a peek at the manual before you start cooking, as there's a recommended 15-minute test cycle you should complete before you toss in your first chicken.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Learish/CBS Interactive
8
of 23
Read Full Review

This will come in handy later

The power cable is on top of the Instant Pot box.

This will come in handy later

The power cable is on top of the Instant Pot box.
9
of 23
Read Full Review

It's almost free

Release the Kraken!

It's almost free

Release the Kraken!
10
of 23
Read Full Review

Remove the cooker from the bag

The lid has a handle, which makes this part really easy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Learish/CBS Interactive
11
of 23
Read Full Review

Finally out of the box

Look at it glisten.

Finally out of the box

Look at it glisten.
12
of 23
Read Full Review

Remove the film

The large LCD control panel comes with a protective layer of plastic covering it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Learish/CBS Interactive
13
of 23
Read Full Review

Extra goodies hide within

You'll need to remove this stuff before cooking.

Extra goodies hide within

You'll need to remove this stuff before cooking.
14
of 23
Read Full Review

The first of several warning notes

This one warns you to, among other things, read all the warning notes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Learish/CBS Interactive
15
of 23
Read Full Review

A steaming rack

Also, inside your Instant Pot, you get a steaming rack, plus...

A steaming rack

Also, inside your Instant Pot, you get a steaming rack, plus...
16
of 23
Read Full Review

Spoons and cups

...Spoons, a measuring cup, a condensation catcher and...

Spoons and cups

...Spoons, a measuring cup, a condensation catcher and...
17
of 23
Read Full Review

A stylish glove

...And a pressure cooker mitt.

A stylish glove

...And a pressure cooker mitt.
18
of 23
Read Full Review

One more place to look

Between the inner and outer pots, there's one more thing to find.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Learish/CBS Interactive
19
of 23
Read Full Review

Another warning

Yes, this warning warns you to remove this warning before cooking.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Learish/CBS Interactive
20
of 23
Read Full Review

Time to plug it in

The power cord connects in the back, next to a label with a few more words of warning.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Learish/CBS Interactive
21
of 23
Read Full Review

Voila!

Now we're ready to cook.

Voila!

Now we're ready to cook.
22
of 23
Read Full Review

Happy pressurizing

Unboxed! Now see how we rated the Instant Pot Max.

Happy pressurizing

Unboxed! Now see how we rated the Instant Pot Max.
23
of 23
Read Full Review
