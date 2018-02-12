Unboxing the new Apple HomePod

CNET también está disponible en español.
Has your Apple HomePod arrived in the mail yet? If so, you already know what's coming. If not, have a look. Even the outside packaging is unexpectedly impressive...
We've grown used to Apple's easy-to-open product packaging, but we were pleasantly surprised to see an easy-open tab on the actual shipping box.
And...
It's ready to pull out.
Those two tabs on either side aren't super easy to navigate, but...
...they're not hard either.
Here's the product out of its box.
Here's how you free the box from its plastic wrapper. Just tug on that tab...
... and the plastic falls away.
The box opens by being pulled from the top.
Here's the layout before the HomePod is removed from its cardboard packing base.
You'll find the instructions under the HomePod's packing base, after you remove the device.
Here's what the bottom of the smart speaker looks like. Keep on going for still more step-by-step photos of unboxing, instructions, set-up, and, of course, that iconic Apple decal.
The cord packaging looks a little dismayed to be without a cord, but it'll be fine.
It's hard to see here, but the cord on the HomePod doesn't feel rubbery or hard. It's wrapped in fabric.
We returned to the packaging to dig out the instructions.
That's it? Well, OK. Here goes...
Here's what comes up when you're ready to set up.
This is what it looks like unplugged.
And here's what it looks like when the power is connected. You'll also hear a tone, letting you know that the smart device is awake.
...but we were tempted to try it anyway.
It's ready for you to command!
Don't forget to look for the decal, if you're into decals. This one comes with the how-to pamphlet.