Unboxing the new Apple HomePod

It's here!

Pull to open

That's all it takes

Hello, speaker!

Packing tabs

Free at last

Out of the box

Time to open and set up!

Another tab to pull

No more plastic

Vertical drop

Pre-removal

Where to find the instructions

Under the speaker

Cord packaging

Cloth-covered cord

Let's see here...

Here's the how-to

On an iPhone...

Waiting for power...

It's on!

This doesn't do anything...

Glam shot

Don't forget this

Has your Apple HomePod arrived in the mail yet? If so, you already know what's coming. If not, have a look. Even the outside packaging is unexpectedly impressive...

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

We've grown used to Apple's easy-to-open product packaging, but we were pleasantly surprised to see an easy-open tab on the actual shipping box. 

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

And...

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
And...

It's ready to pull out.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
It's ready to pull out.

Those two tabs on either side aren't super easy to navigate, but...

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

...they're not hard either.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Here's the product out of its box.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Here's how you free the box from its plastic wrapper. Just tug on that tab...

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

... and the plastic falls away.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

The box opens by being pulled from the top.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Here's the layout before the HomePod is removed from its cardboard packing base. 

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

You'll find the instructions under the HomePod's packing base, after you remove the device.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Here's what the bottom of the smart speaker looks like. Keep on going for still more step-by-step photos of unboxing, instructions, set-up, and, of course, that iconic Apple decal.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

The cord packaging looks a little dismayed to be without a cord, but it'll be fine.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

It's hard to see here, but the cord on the HomePod doesn't feel rubbery or hard. It's wrapped in fabric.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

We returned to the packaging to dig out the instructions.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

That's it? Well, OK. Here goes...

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Here's what comes up when you're ready to set up.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

This is what it looks like unplugged.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

And here's what it looks like when the power is connected. You'll also hear a tone, letting you know that the smart device is awake.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

...but we were tempted to try it anyway.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

It's ready for you to command!

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Read Full Review

Don't forget to look for the decal, if you're into decals. This one comes with the how-to pamphlet.

Photo by Leslie Gornstein/CBS Interactive
Unboxing the new Apple HomePod

Published:
