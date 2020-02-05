A close encounter with the AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router

The AmpliFi Alien is a new, high-end router from Ubiquiti that supports Wi-Fi 6 -- the newest, fastest version of Wi-Fi. It boasts a distinctive design, fast speeds, and some neat tricks that help set it apart from its competitors, but it doesn't come cheap. Scroll through to see everything it has to offer.
The first thing you'll probably notice about the Alien is that it's a router with an LCD touchscreen on it. That screen displays the time, your current speeds, and the number of devices connected to your network at a glance, and it can let you know when it's time to upgrade the firmware, too.
Along with the WAN port on the bottom of the device, you'll find four spare Ethernet ports on the back of the router.
As for wireless speeds, the Alien is a tri-band router with 2.4 and 5GHz bands that support Wi-Fi 6, as well as a second 5GHz band that supports Wi-Fi 5. The theoretical top speed for each of those bands, per Ubiquiti: 1,148Mbps, 4,800Mbps and 1,733Mbps, respectively.