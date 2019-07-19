Uber drivers demand their labor rights

CNET también está disponible en español.

Protesters gather in front of Uber's San Francisco headquarters Friday to demand better working conditions. This comes as California considers legislation that could affect drivers' employment status.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
Ride-share drivers protest for higher pay and a union in front of Uber's headquarters.

Around 40 drivers and activists staged a protest outside Uber's headquarters in San Francisco.

In an letter published to coincide with the protest, drivers called on Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer for changes in treatment. Drivers tried to present the letter at the protest, but weren't able to enter Uber's headquarters. "We'll be back," they chanted in response.

The issue of gig worker classification has simmered for years, and lawsuits have been filed against both Uber and Lyft. Several cities and states have looked at the issue and New York City passed minimum wage laws for drivers last year. 

"We're the ones that have helped these companies become rich," said Linda Valdivia, who's driven for Uber and Lyft for about three years. "We want to claim our own rights as drivers. We want to have our own benefits."

A ride-share driver holds up a sign reading "Unions For All" in front of Uber headquarters in San Francisco on Friday morning.

A vehicle passes by the protests as a man holds a copy of the day's San Francisco Chronicle, in which the protestors had published a letter to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer.

