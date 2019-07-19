Uber drivers demand their labor rights

In an letter published to coincide with the protest, drivers called on Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer for changes in treatment. Drivers tried to present the letter at the protest, but weren't able to enter Uber's headquarters. "We'll be back," they chanted in response.
"We're the ones that have helped these companies become rich," said Linda Valdivia, who's driven for Uber and Lyft for about three years. "We want to claim our own rights as drivers. We want to have our own benefits."
A vehicle passes by the protests as a man holds a copy of the day's San Francisco Chronicle, in which the protestors had published a letter to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer.