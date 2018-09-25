Uber's Skyports are the gateway to on-demand air travel

Uber Air could bring air taxis to the urban metropolis as soon as 2020. The company's ambitious plan for on-demand air travel would see small electric aircraft taking off from transport nodes, known as "skyports", dotted throughout the city. Uber has commissioned a number of potential skyport designs to show us what the future of on-demand air taxis could look like.
This skyport design, created by architecture firm Gannett Fleming, features "acoustic baffles" to direct noise upwards (rather than down to the street below) and would be able to handle 200 flights per hour, taking off and landing every 24 seconds.
By building skyports on top of existing roads and highways, passengers would be able to easily reach their nearest skyport using other modes of transport, while noise pollution would be less noticeable thanks to existing highway noise.
Uber says it will keep building costs down by taking advantage of existing infrastructure like skyscrapers and car parks for UberAir skyports. This design, created by Uber, shows a stacked skyport built on top of a multi-level parking structure.