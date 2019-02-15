Twitch-streamer Ninja toys are here to be your gaming companions

CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is launching a new line of toys and collectible figures.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
1
of 17

Fans can collect numerous different cartoon representations of Ninja's online persona.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
2
of 17

Some bobble at the waist for $9.99.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
3
of 17

Which 2-inch figurine will you get in the box? Collect emotes such as Pon Pon, Wifey, or the the ultra rare platinum Ninja figure -- $4.99 each.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
4
of 17

The rarest of the mini set are the bronze, gold and platinum Ninjas.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
5
of 17

The figurines express the many sides to his Ninja hijinks.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
6
of 17

Role play as a Twitch streaming hero with your own Ninja wig or foam Ninja sword, $19.99 each.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
7
of 17

Better practice your Pon Pon dance moves before playing Ninja 'Splode. 

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
8
of 17

So many Ninja plushies to cuddle. The 8-inch models cost $12.99.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
9
of 17

Which Ninja hair will you go with? Classic blue? Or the pink he's rocking now?

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
10
of 17

Collect other famous Twitch streamers in the Lamo line of 4-inch vinyl figures.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
11
of 17

It's like he's really there.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
12
of 17

Use the Lamo app to watch the cartoony Ninja figure come to life in augmented reality.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
13
of 17

Clip-on Ninja icons can be yours for $7.99.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
14
of 17

There are also packs of vinyl stickers to show-off your Ninja fandom. $4.99 each.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
15
of 17

The line is set to come out this fall.

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
16
of 17

Happy shopping!

Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
17
of 17
