Twitch-streamer Ninja toys are here to be your gaming companions

Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is launching a new line of toys and collectible figures.
Fans can collect numerous different cartoon representations of Ninja's online persona.
Some bobble at the waist for $9.99.
Which 2-inch figurine will you get in the box? Collect emotes such as Pon Pon, Wifey, or the the ultra rare platinum Ninja figure -- $4.99 each.
The rarest of the mini set are the bronze, gold and platinum Ninjas.
The figurines express the many sides to his Ninja hijinks.
Role play as a Twitch streaming hero with your own Ninja wig or foam Ninja sword, $19.99 each.
Better practice your Pon Pon dance moves before playing Ninja 'Splode.
So many Ninja plushies to cuddle. The 8-inch models cost $12.99.
Which Ninja hair will you go with? Classic blue? Or the pink he's rocking now?
Collect other famous Twitch streamers in the Lamo line of 4-inch vinyl figures.
It's like he's really there.
Use the Lamo app to watch the cartoony Ninja figure come to life in augmented reality.
Clip-on Ninja icons can be yours for $7.99.
There are also packs of vinyl stickers to show-off your Ninja fandom. $4.99 each.
The line is set to come out this fall.
Happy shopping!