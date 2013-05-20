CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Just to assure you that things will not get screwed up

Bow to our new corporate overlords!

Follow the purple

It's happening

Tumblr the Kitten and Yahoo the Foxhound puppy are up for adoption today

YAHOO BOUGHT TUMBLR!?!? I don’t want to live on this planet anymore ._.

It’s official: Yahoo bought Tumblr, moment of silence.

When to abandon ship

Our Lady of Yahoo. Dear Marissa Meyer, please keep Tumblr a special place

Calm down everyone. Wait and see...

  • 1
    of 12
  • 2
    of 12
  • 3
    of 12
  • 4
    of 12
  • 5
    of 12
  • 6
    of 12
  • 7
    of 12
  • 8
    of 12
  • 9
    of 12
  • 10
    of 12
  • 11
    of 12
  • 12
    of 12
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
Caption by / Photo by Tumblr
1 of 12
|

Tumblrs react to Yahoo news -- and they ain't happy (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
The 16 chains with the best free Wi...
16

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by