See trains from all over the world

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • shinkansen-9.jpg
  • trains-around-the-world-13
  • trains-around-the-world-14
  • shinkansen-3.jpg
  • kyoto-railway-museum-2.jpg
  • kyoto-railway-museum-50-of-51.jpg
  • 14h-to-spain-by-train-17-of-27
  • TGV L'Océane.
  • 14h-to-spain-by-train-8-of-27
  • 14h-to-spain-by-train-2-of-27
  • trains-around-the-world-15
  • trains-around-the-world-12
  • trains-around-the-world-19
  • Velaro D Hochgeschwindigkeitszüge im Siemens Testcenter / Velaro D high-speed trains at the Siemens test track
  • Die modernste ICE 3-Generation: Der Velaro D / The latest ICE 3 generation: The Velaro D
  • trains-around-the-world-17
  • trains-around-the-world-18
  • trains-around-the-world-16
  • trains-around-the-world-10
  • trains-around-the-world-11
  • new-amtrak-surfliner-charger-19-of-36
  • new-amtrak-surfliner-charger-9-of-36
  • bombardier-acela
  • amtrak-composition
  • bombardier-zefiro-china-2
  • bombardier-zefiro-italy
  • Siemens und israelische Eisenbahn schließen Vertrag über 60 Doppelstock-Regionalzüge / Siemens and Israel Railways sign contractfor 60 double-decker regional trains
  • hyundai-rotem-1
  • hyundai-rotem-2

Trains of the world

Though high speed trains are amazing, they're not as common as you might think. The follow is a smattering of pictures of trains from around the world, starting with this N700 Series shinkansen pulling in to Hakata station. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
1
of 29

E7

A JR East E7 Series in Nagano.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
2
of 29

Hokkaido

The loooong nose of a Hitachi E5 Series, waiting at Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto station on the island of Hokkaido. These are among the fastest shinkansen trains, with a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph), less when going through the Seikan Tunnel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
3
of 29

EMU

A Hitachi 885 Series electric multiple unit in Nagasaki at the beginning of my 8 hour adventure across Japan by train.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
4
of 29

Steam to speed

On the right is the original "Bullet Train," a 0 Series Shinkansen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
5
of 29

Kyoto Railway Museum

The Kyoto Railway Museum has a ton of amazing historical Japanese trains, which is why we checked it out thoroughly

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
6
of 29

TGV

After Japan, France is probably what comes to mind when you think "high speed trains." This is an Alstom TGV Duplex Dasye with top speeds of 320 km/h (200 mph) and is less than 10 years old.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
7
of 29

Bi-level, bi-continent

An Alstom Avelia Euroduplex, here in SNCF livery. A version of this train has been built and is entering service in Africa's first high-speed rail line, between Casablanca and Tangier.

Published:Caption:Photo:AlstomRead the article
8
of 29

Channel tunnel sprint

A British Rail Class 374, aka the Eurostar e320, built by Siemens. This new train is one of the ones I rode on my epic adventure to cross 3 countries in 14 hours on 4 trains and a bus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
9
of 29

Flying Scotsman

A electric InterCity 225 still wearing the recently defunct Virgin Trains East Coast livery. The locomotives from these trains date from the late 1980's. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
10
of 29

Highlander

An Alstom-built British Rail Class 67 diesel-electric locomotive, seen here pulling the Caledonian Sleeper overnight train in Inverness, Scotland. It was built in 2000 and is named "Schenker."

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
11
of 29

Rápido

Two trains in Spain's plains. Spain has an extensive high-speed rail network. On the left is the older AVE Class 102, aka the Talgo 350. Top operating speed is 330 km/h (205 mph). On the right is the older Class 100, by Alstom.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
12
of 29

Nice fjords

The NSB El 17 electric locomotive were quite unreliable to start, but the second batch has held up well, even on Norway's grueling Flåm Railway as seen here. From my Instagram.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
13
of 29

Velaro D

Velaro D high-speed trains at Siemens testing center in Wegberg-Wildenrath. These have a max speed of 320 km/h (200 mph) and are closely related to the Eurostar trains you saw a few slides ago.

Published:Caption:Photo:SiemensRead the article
14
of 29

Hands on the wheel, buddy

Inside a Velaro D at speed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Siemens AGRead the article
15
of 29

Grüß gott!

A Bombardier Talent, which is available as a DMU or EMU, seen here in Österreichische Bundesbahnen (Austrian Federal Railways) livery at Vienna Central Station. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
16
of 29

Night service

Many regions use older trains for night services. This is a multisystem ČD Class 362 built in the late 80's and in service with ZSSK in Slovakia. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
17
of 29

Warsaw

This sleek train is a Pesa Elf EMU, linking Warsaw's Chopin Airport to the city center.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
18
of 29

Thailand

An Alstom, then Alsthom, AD24C. This is an extremely common diesel-electric locomotive in Thailand, with over 100 in service built throughout the 80's.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
19
of 29

GE

A GE CM22-7i, or GEA, built in 1995 for the State Railway of Thailand. This is a good example of why it's hard to judge a locomotive's age by its looks. Top speed is 100 km/h (62 mph).  

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
20
of 29

Charger!

One of the new Siemens diesel-electric Chargers rolling out now (pun intended) on the Pacific Surfliner route in Southern California and other routes around the country. We had a look in and around this locomotive's unveiling which you can read about in Charger into the future.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
21
of 29

Electro-motive

One of the 20-year-old EMD F59PHIs being replaced by the Chargers. The were sold to Metra in Chicago and will continue their service there.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
22
of 29

America's high speed train

The Acela Express currently uses trainsets built by Bombardier and Alstom. They're significantly heavier than other high-speed trains due to unique crash standards, though these are due to be reduced.

Published:Caption:Photo:BombardierRead the article
23
of 29

Next-gen

The Acela Express will get new electric trains in 2021 built by Alstom called Avelia Liberty. They have numerous improvements over the aging Acela trains, including being a bit faster, though the Acela's speed was always limited by the tracks, not the train.

Published:Caption:Photo:AlstomRead the article
24
of 29

VHS

The Bombardier Zefrio 380, one of the fastest trains in the world, cruises across China at 380 km/h (236 mph).

Published:Caption:Photo:BombardierRead the article
25
of 29

Molto veloce

The Zefiro 300, aka the Frecciarossa 1000, in TrenItalia livery. In Italy its speed is limited to "only" 300 km/h. 

Published:Caption:Photo:BombardierRead the article
26
of 29

Israel

An Israel Railways Siemens Desiro EMU.

Published:Caption:Photo:Moti Yair/SiemensRead the article
27
of 29

Hyundai Rotem

Some Hyundai Rotem trains from, clockwise starting top left, South Korea, Philippines, Kazakhstan, and Iran. Both the Philippine and Iranian trains are DMUs.

Published:Caption:Photo:김자애/Hyundai RotemRead the article
28
of 29

DMUs

Up top, a pair of Hyundai EMUs from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On the bottom, from Ukraine and Tunisia.

Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai RotemRead the article
29
of 29
Now Reading

See trains from all over the world

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Thinking of gifting an Amazon Echo or Google Home? Read this first

Thinking of gifting an Amazon Echo or Google Home? Read this first

by
This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

by
There's a new V8-powered racing Prius in the world, and this one handles

There's a new V8-powered racing Prius in the world, and this one handles

by
Attention Xbox One owners, this wireless headset deserves consideration

Attention Xbox One owners, this wireless headset deserves consideration

by
2019 Chevy Silverado gets worse gas mileage than the truck it replaces

2019 Chevy Silverado gets worse gas mileage than the truck it replaces

by