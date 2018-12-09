See trains from all over the world

Though high speed trains are amazing, they're not as common as you might think. The follow is a smattering of pictures of trains from around the world, starting with this N700 Series shinkansen pulling in to Hakata station.
The loooong nose of a Hitachi E5 Series, waiting at Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto station on the island of Hokkaido. These are among the fastest shinkansen trains, with a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph), less when going through the Seikan Tunnel.
Two trains in Spain's plains. Spain has an extensive high-speed rail network. On the left is the older AVE Class 102, aka the Talgo 350. Top operating speed is 330 km/h (205 mph). On the right is the older Class 100, by Alstom.
One of the new Siemens diesel-electric Chargers rolling out now (pun intended) on the Pacific Surfliner route in Southern California and other routes around the country. We had a look in and around this locomotive's unveiling which you can read about in Charger into the future.
The Acela Express will get new electric trains in 2021 built by Alstom called Avelia Liberty. They have numerous improvements over the aging Acela trains, including being a bit faster, though the Acela's speed was always limited by the tracks, not the train.