Toy Fair 2019: Nerf Fortnite, Barbie turns 60 and more

The Jacob Javits Center in New York is going to be the home to 2019 toy reveals all weekend long during Toy Fair. Keep checking back as we update this gallery throughout the event.
The new Pictionary Air game lets you literally draw through the air using the game's Air Pen and an app.
Barbie is celebrating her 60th anniversary this year, and part of the celebration is this dream house set.
The Barbie Signature line is also on display.
As well as Barbie pursuing all kinds of careers, such as these that are created as part of a partnership with National Geographic.
And those long-haired Trolls are also celebrating their 60th anniversary.
Cubby the bear is ready for hugs at Hasbro's showroom.
Several DC figures were on display over at Mattel's gallery.
Among these DC toys are several themed after upcoming Shazam movie.
The Ryan Reynolds-voiced Detective Pikachu will have plenty of toys on the way this year, too.
The larger of two Fortnite-themed guns debuted at Toy Fair is the AR-L.
Nerf's smaller Fortnite SP-L also looks like it hopped out of the video game.
A Fortnite-themed water gun is also coming, letting you soak friends by the pool.
Nerf has several, more powerful guns on display as well.
The Nerf Titan CS-50 in particular is a beast.
Overwatch-themed Nerf guns are also on display, right next door to the Fortnite ones.
The Fortnite edition of Monopoly is getting refreshed for 2019 with new skins.
The Game of Thrones edition of Monopoly is the first set to have music.
An Overwatch-theme of Monopoly is also on the way.
These Harry Potter figures were on display at Mattel.
These WWE figures were on display at Mattel.
The Hot Wheels TechMods allow you to either steer the car from a tablet, or use the car as a controller for games on a tablet.
Toys featuring the cast of Toy Story 4 are set for this spring.
Bridget Carey has some fun with Bo Peep's cane.
Twitch streamer Ninja is now a toy himself. He leads a wave of Twitch-inspired toys.
With her movie under a month away, Captain Marvel toys were flying high at Hasbro's showroom.
Figures showing off Spider-Man: Far From Home's new suits also webslinged to the shelves.
With the film still in theaters, Hasbro is showing off its Into the Spider-Verse line as well.
Get ready to roll your multi-sided dice, Dungeons and Dragons sets are on display at Hasbro.
This Lie Detector game at Hasbro measures your voice to see if you are telling the truth.
The Infinity Gauntlet is back, but no Avengers: Endgame toys were on display.
Several figures on the Marvel Legends line are on shelves at Hasbro though.
Grab a chimichanga, the Deadpool Corp toys are here.
The Slow-Motion Race Game wants you to race as slow as you can, while beating your opponent. It will ding you for moving too quickly.
Star Wars Lightsaber Academy uses motion-tracking and an app to bring a lightsaber battle to life.
The app will keep tally over who is winning, and different moves will mean different outcomes.
You can choose the kind of crystal you want in the Lightsaber, picking between Rey, Yoda and Kylo.
Both a Stranger Things Dungeons and Dragons as well as a 80s-themed Trivia Pursuit game bring the Upside Down to your favorite board games.
This small tennis game at Hasbro will let you play table tennis by yourself by serving the ball, and the object is to keep it bouncing. If you play hard mode, the ball needs to bounce on each side of the net.
Fresh off his solo film, Bumblebee toys were on display at Toy Fair.
Transformers is having its 35th anniversary this year, and has several toy lines out to commemorate it.