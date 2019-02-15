Toy Fair 2019: Nerf Fortnite, Barbie turns 60 and more

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • ny-toy-fair-2019-001111111
  • Pictionary Air
  • barbie-60th-ny-toy-fair-2019-0146
  • barbie-60th-ny-toy-fair-2019-02
  • barbie-nat-geo-careers-ny-toy-fair-2019-0164
  • trolls-60th-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0122
  • cubby-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0128
  • dc-toys-ny-toy-fair-2019-02
  • shazam-ny-toy-fair-2019-0194
  • detective-pikachu-megaconstrux-ny-toy-fair-2019-0071
  • fortnite-rival-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0137
  • fortnite-rival-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0141
  • fortnite-supersoaker-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0147
  • nerf-rival-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0150
  • nerf-titan-cs-50-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0158
  • overwatch-nerf-rival-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0152
  • overwatch-rival-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0159
  • fortnite-monopoly-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0005
  • got-monopoly-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0003
  • overwatch-monopoly-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-011
  • harry-potter-ny-toy-fair-2019-0204
  • harry-potter-ny-toy-fair-2019-0202
  • wwe-ny-toy-fair-2019-0209
  • hot-wheels-tech-mods-ny-toy-fair-2019-0117
  • toy-story-4-ny-toy-fair-2019-002
  • toy-story-4-ny-toy-fair-2019-003
  • ninja-twitch-toys-ny-toy-fair-2019-0011
  • captain-marvel-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0103
  • spiderman-far-from-home-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0116
  • spiderman-into-the-verse-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0112
  • dandd-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0019
  • lie-detector-game-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0031
  • marvel-infinity-gauntlet-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0101
  • marvel-legends-black-pantherl-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0092
  • marvel-legends-deadpool-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0092
  • slow-motion-race-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0017
  • star-wars-light-saber-academy-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0050
  • star-wars-light-saber-academy-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0052
  • star-wars-light-saber-academy-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0053
  • stranger-things-games-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0033
  • tiny-pony-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0015
  • transformers-bumblebee-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0038
  • transformers-ny-toy-fair-2019-hasbro-0042

Toy Fair 2019 is here

The Jacob Javits Center in New York is going to be the home to 2019 toy reveals all weekend long during Toy Fair. Keep checking back as we update this gallery throughout the event.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
1
of 43

Pictionary Air

The new Pictionary Air game lets you literally draw through the air using the game's Air Pen and an app.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNETRead the article
2
of 43

Barbie's 60th anniversary

Barbie is celebrating her 60th anniversary this year, and part of the celebration is this dream house set.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
3
of 43

Barbie Signature

The Barbie Signature line is also on display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
4
of 43

Barbie National Geographic

As well as Barbie pursuing all kinds of careers, such as these that are created as part of a partnership with National Geographic.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
5
of 43

Trolls 60th anniversary

And those long-haired Trolls are also celebrating their 60th anniversary.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
6
of 43

Cubby

Cubby the bear is ready for hugs at Hasbro's showroom.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
7
of 43

DC Toys at Mattel

Several DC figures were on display over at Mattel's gallery. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
8
of 43

Shazam

Among these DC toys are several themed after upcoming Shazam movie.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
9
of 43

Detective Pikachu

The Ryan Reynolds-voiced Detective Pikachu will have plenty of toys on the way this year, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
10
of 43

Fortnite AR-L

The larger of two Fortnite-themed guns debuted at Toy Fair is the AR-L.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
11
of 43

Fortnite SP-L

Nerf's smaller Fortnite SP-L also looks like it hopped out of the video game.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
12
of 43

Fortnite Super Soaker

A Fortnite-themed water gun is also coming, letting you soak friends by the pool.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
13
of 43

Nerf

Nerf has several, more powerful guns on display as well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
14
of 43

Nerf Titan CS-50

The Nerf Titan CS-50 in particular is a beast.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
15
of 43

Overwatch Nerf

Overwatch-themed Nerf guns are also on display, right next door to the Fortnite ones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
16
of 43

Nerf Overwatch

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
17
of 43

Monopoly Fortnite edition

The Fortnite edition of Monopoly is getting refreshed for 2019 with new skins.

Published:Caption:Read the article
18
of 43

Game of Thrones Monopoly

The Game of Thrones edition of Monopoly is the first set to have music.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
19
of 43

Overwatch Monopoly

An Overwatch-theme of Monopoly is also on the way.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
20
of 43

Harry Potter figures

These Harry Potter figures were on display at Mattel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
21
of 43

Harry Potter at Toy Fair

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
22
of 43

WWE

These WWE figures were on display at Mattel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
23
of 43

Hot Wheels TechMods

The Hot Wheels TechMods allow you to either steer the car from a tablet, or use the car as a controller for games on a tablet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
24
of 43

Toy Story 4

Toys featuring the cast of Toy Story 4 are set for this spring.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
25
of 43

Bridget with Bo Peep's cane

Bridget Carey has some fun with Bo Peep's cane.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
26
of 43

Ninja

Twitch streamer Ninja is now a toy himself. He leads a wave of Twitch-inspired toys.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNETRead the article
27
of 43

Captain Marvel

With her movie under a month away, Captain Marvel toys were flying high at Hasbro's showroom.

Published:Caption:
28
of 43

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Figures showing off Spider-Man: Far From Home's new suits also webslinged to the shelves.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
29
of 43

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

With the film still in theaters, Hasbro is showing off its Into the Spider-Verse line as well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
30
of 43

Dungeons and Dragons

Get ready to roll your multi-sided dice, Dungeons and Dragons sets are on display at Hasbro.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
31
of 43

Lie Detector

This Lie Detector game at Hasbro measures your voice to see if you are telling the truth.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
32
of 43

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

The Infinity Gauntlet is back, but no Avengers: Endgame toys were on display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
33
of 43

Marvel Legends

Several figures on the Marvel Legends line are on shelves at Hasbro though.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
34
of 43

Deadpool Corp

Grab a chimichanga, the Deadpool Corp toys are here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
35
of 43

The Slow-Motion Race Game

The Slow-Motion Race Game wants you to race as slow as you can, while beating your opponent. It will ding you for moving too quickly.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
36
of 43

Star Wars Lightsaber Academy

Star Wars Lightsaber Academy uses motion-tracking and an app to bring a lightsaber battle to life.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
37
of 43

Lightsaber battle

The app will keep tally over who is winning, and different moves will mean different outcomes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
38
of 43

Lightsaber

You can choose the kind of crystal you want in the Lightsaber, picking between Rey, Yoda and Kylo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
39
of 43

Stranger Things-themed games

Both a Stranger Things Dungeons and Dragons as well as a 80s-themed Trivia Pursuit game bring the Upside Down to your favorite board games.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
40
of 43

Tiny tennis game

This small tennis game at Hasbro will let you play table tennis by yourself by serving the ball, and the object is to keep it bouncing. If you play hard mode, the ball needs to bounce on each side of the net.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
41
of 43

Transformers Bumblebee

Fresh off his solo film, Bumblebee toys were on display at Toy Fair.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
42
of 43

Transformers 35th anniversary

Transformers is having its 35th anniversary this year, and has several toy lines out to commemorate it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
43
of 43
Now Reading

Toy Fair 2019: Nerf Fortnite, Barbie turns 60 and more

Up Next

Twitch-streamer Ninja toys are here to be your gaming companions

Latest Stories

Fortnite season 7 challenges: Every map you need to complete the whole season

Fortnite season 7 challenges: Every map you need to complete the whole season

by
This 65-inch 4K TV can be yours

This 65-inch 4K TV can be yours

by
Foldable iPhone suggested in new Apple patent

Foldable iPhone suggested in new Apple patent

by
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy a fantastic riot of action and pop music

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy a fantastic riot of action and pop music

by
Bachelor Colton Underwood's fence hop has Twitter feeling so jumpy

Bachelor Colton Underwood's fence hop has Twitter feeling so jumpy

by