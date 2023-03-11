X
Touring a Quantum Dot Factory

We get a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how quantum dots are made at Nanosys.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
nanosys-tour-opener
1 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Nanosys makes quantum dots, the microscopic particles that help make your TV bright and colorful. 

For more info about our special tour, check out Where Quantum Dots Are Made.

nanosys-factory-tour-1-of-38.jpg
2 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Our tour starts in one of the research and testing areas. This big ball is called an integrating sphere. The inside is hollow and coated with a diffuse white coating. It lets engineers measure the light output of an object in ways that are difficult or impossible with other methods.

nanosys-factory-tour-2-of-38.jpg
3 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Can't have a lab without microscopes. I wonder if they have any larger ones...

nanosys-factory-tour-3-of-38.jpg
4 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Check out those quantum dots! This is a Philips Tecnai transmission electron microscope

nanosys-factory-tour-4-of-38-edit.jpg
5 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lots of whirrs and hums. This must be a testing lab.

nanosys-factory-tour-10-of-38-edit.jpg
6 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The big devices that look like refrigerators are actually test chambers that can vary the temperature. One of the ways to more rapidly test something's longevity or performance over time is to crank up the heat. This is why I avoid the sun.

nanosys-factory-tour-7-of-38.jpg
7 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Test chambers can maintain a high or low temperature depending on what needs to be tested. They can also rapidly cycle through both.

nanosys-factory-tour-8-of-38.jpg
8 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Here are some prototypes in enclosures finishing up a round of testing. 

nanosys-factory-tour-9-of-38.jpg
9 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Sometimes room temperature will do, and there were multiple shelves with prototypes glowing brightly.

nanosys-factory-tour-11-of-38.jpg
10 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

This is the main room of the factory, where more testing and the actual creation of the quantum dots takes place.

nanosys-factory-tour-24-of-38-edit.jpg
11 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Nanosys uses these pressurized chambers, quite simply called glove boxes, to keep dust and other contaminants out of the chemicals used for the creation process. Even exposure to normal air can degrade some of the chemicals used. The circle in between the two chambers is the door of an airlock.

nanosys-factory-tour-16-of-38.jpg
12 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

This is a small-scale setup to test different formulations and methods. The main production tanks you'll see in a moment.

nanosys-factory-tour-15-of-38.jpg
13 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Check out that red.

nanosys-factory-tour-25-of-38.jpg
14 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Nanosys' quantum dots are nontoxic. I asked what would happen if I got some on my hands, and they said they'd just glow for a while. The dots are hard to get off but won't do any harm. 

OK, fair, glowing hands aren't harmful. Creepy, but not harmful.

nanosys-factory-tour-13-of-38.jpg
15 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Check out that glow! The best way I can describe quantum dots is, think of them as microscopic Wiffle balls with crystals inside that glow when exposed to energy. Here, Nanosys president Jason Hartlove shines a UV flashlight on two vials that have quantum dots at different stages of the manufacturing process.

nanosys-factory-tour-14-of-38.jpg
16 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The process for making quantum dots is multistage. First, they grow the crystals using a variety of chemicals that of course I can't share. At a specific point, the growth is stopped using other chemicals. Size is crucial with quantum dots, as that's what determines what color they glow.

nanosys-factory-tour-26-of-38.jpg
17 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

After the crystal growth is stopped, another chemical is mixed in that creates a shell around the crystals. The Wiffle ball, if you will. This protects the crystals, but still lets in the photons or electrons that give the crystal the energy needed to emit its light.

nanosys-factory-tour-27-of-38.jpg
18 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

This should give you a better idea how bright these vials are. All cameras have a limited dynamic range, so I've exposed to the vials, not the ambient light. 

nanosys-factory-tour-18-of-38-edit-2.jpg
19 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Believe it or not, this is it. Billions of quantum dots are made in this small room. In the far corner is a large stainless steel vat called a reactor that does all the mixing of the various chemicals. All the pipes bring in, or remove, the chemicals at specific times.   

nanosys-factory-tour-20-of-38.jpg
20 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Outside that room are the pumps and tanks to make it all function. 

nanosys-factory-tour-23-of-38-edit.jpg
21 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Some storage tanks for the various chemicals.

nanosys-factory-tour-22-of-38-edit.jpg
22 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

What does all that get you? Small barrels of many, many, many quantum dots. Depending on the manufacturer, one of these barrels could last several months. 

nanosys-factory-tour-36-of-38.jpg
23 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Down the hall is one of the research labs. Here, they're working on electroluminescent quantum dots.

nanosys-factory-tour-28-of-38.jpg
24 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

High five! Or, I guess, side five?

nanosys-factory-tour-31-of-38.jpg
25 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

An electroluminescent quantum dot testing chip. The purple rectangles in the middle are the quantum dots; the metallic triangles are the contacts to supply the electricity. 

nanosys-factory-tour-32-of-38.jpg
26 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Interestingly, electroluminescent quantum dots are very similar to, and in some ways the same as, photoluminescent quantum dots, as you can see here as they luminesce with a UV light.

nanosys-factory-tour-33-of-38.jpg
27 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Vials of a few additional colors undergoing testing.

nanosys-factory-tour-29-of-38-edit.jpg
28 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

For testing, it's good to have some small-scale manufacturing capabilities. This is one end of a machine that runs the entire length of the room that prints quantum dot films like you'd find in many LCDs. Nanosys uses this rig to help train manufacturers to make their own QD films using Nanosys' QDs.

nanosys-factory-tour-38-of-38.jpg
29 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

A closeup of the subject of a custom testing rig. A photospectrometer above measures the precise light spectrum created by different QD designs.

A hand-built box showing a rainbow of pixels lit by electroluminescent quantum dots.
30 of 31 Nanosys

A  "proof of concept" demo box for electroluminescent quantum dot.

Some electronics and a blurred out screen of the first electroluminescent quantum dot prototype.
31 of 31 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

This is the top secret electroluminescent quantum dot prototype we saw at CES 2023. So secret, we had to blur it. 

For more about quantum dots, Nanosys and our special behind-the-scenes tour, check out Where Quantum Dots Are Made.

