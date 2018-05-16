Rajesh is originally from New York City but now lives in Frisco, Texas. Living in a New York City apartment "makes you think small," Rajesh says, particularly after having your neighbors tell you to turn down the volume by pounding their fists against the wall.
Things are different in Texas, though. Now Rajesh doesn't have to worry about the neighbors. So this is what he did.
Rajesh, who has a residential and commercial tech installation business, had excellent experiences with Paradigm, and had read about the company's new high-end Persona speaker line. He wanted highly accurate speakers with incredibly well-defined bass.
He went with two tower speakers that have built-in powered subwoofers. Then he added two dedicated subwoofers and used Anthem Room's Correction system (Anthem is Paradigm's sister company) to make sure all the speakers "worked together in unison to push and pull bass as necessary and create the fantastic bottom end that a soundtrack needs without overwhelming the audience."
Rajesh explains that since the room has so much light, it couldn't handle a projector, especially when sundown in the summer is almost 9 p.m. OLED, while dazzling, is still not bright enough for some rooms, so that left LCD. But not just any LCD.
Rajesh installed the Sony XBR-100Z9D, a 100-inch TV that delivers an image nearly as big as a projector and much, much brighter. It's a 4K TV with HDR, Dolby Vision and everything else.
The Main seating area is a 118-inch wide couch. The table is hollow and holds an LED light strip for glowing effects. The Echo Dot with Alexa voice assistant can turn on the TV, change channels, switch sources, mute and control lighting and the fireplace -- all with Rajesh's voice.
The table has power running to it from under the rug, with cables running up a leg to power the Echo Dot and remote control chargers. A Nintendo Switch is hidden inside the table.
Inside there's a Nintendo Switch with docking station for playing on the Sony 100-incher along with a mini projector. Why a mini projector? "Because, why not?" Rajesh says.
And those devices on top of the table? The one on the is left is an Echo Dot while the one on the right is a Josh.ai Micro controller. Josh.ai bills itself as "luxury voice control for the most advanced homes in the world."
There's also a charging cradle for his remote and a Hue light strip lining the interior for nighttime use and effect.
"Anthem Room Correction allows these tower speakers to not overwhelm the room and correct the sound based upon where I am sitting," Rajesh says. "My sweet spot for music or movies is quite large because of it."
PS Audio P10 power regenerator. It takes the power in via a 20A plug and then distributes it accordingly to the electronics or speakers (LFE or subs). It can actually generate more power than a device directly plugged into the wall.
That's it from Frisco, folks.
Here's Rajesh's home theater equipment list, complete with pricing: