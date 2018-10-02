Tour Facebook's new Instagram-worthy digs in Singapore

Facebook moved from its old Singapore quarters to new digs this week. Marine One has 260,000 square feet of space across four levels, to fit Facebook's Singapore and regional teams, consisting of about 1,000 people. In total the space can hold up to 3,000 workstations.
This is perhaps one of the most convenient features I've found here. Called Hack, these vending machines dispense things you might need -- like mouses, power adapters, actual keyboards -- in order to get on with your work.
The Marina One space also houses Facebook's first partner center in Asia. We are greeted by an installation called The Fountain as we step in. Its name is inspired by the action of flicking an emoji (from the screen on the right) onto the five interactive panels on the wall, which is similar to tossing a coin into a fountain.