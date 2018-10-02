Tour Facebook's new Instagram-worthy digs in Singapore

CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook's Asia headquarters

Facebook moved from its old Singapore quarters to new digs this week. Marine One has 260,000 square feet of space across four levels, to fit Facebook's Singapore and regional teams, consisting of about 1,000 people. In total the space can hold up to 3,000 workstations.

Take a tour with us through the shiny new space.

Published:Caption:Photo:Facebook
1
of 23

Cafe 30

Our first stop, up the stairs from the reception, was Cafe 30 on the 30th floor. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
2
of 23

Cafe 30

This in-house cafeteria is where Facebook's staff get to grab their grub -- all three meals -- every day for free.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
3
of 23

Indian, anyone?

There are several food options, including local Singaporean and Chinese food, Mediterranean and Italian delights, Indian cuisine as well as healthier salads and pastry picks.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
4
of 23

Help desk

The help desk is located within the cafeteria so staff can ask for assistance during break times too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
5
of 23

Artist in Residence

There are 18 art pieces displayed across campus created under Facebook's Artist in Residence Program. The programme is designed to energise, inspire and challenge the community, says the company.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
6
of 23

Artists come from Asia Pacific

These artists come from anywhere in the Asia Pacific, including Singapore. A description of their works lets people find out more.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
7
of 23

Workstations

The space, at maximum capacity, can fit 3,000 workstations. There are more than 1,000 people working here now.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
8
of 23

Hack

This is perhaps one of the most convenient features I've found here. Called Hack, these vending machines dispense things you might need -- like mouses, power adapters, actual keyboards -- in order to get on with your work.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
9
of 23

Breakout space

There are plenty of spaces staff can sit down and chat about work if they don't feel like sitting at their desks. This one is right below Cafe 30.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
10
of 23

Breakout space

These spaces are designed differently. This actually looks like my study at home, though I have a smaller table. And fewer chairs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
11
of 23

Breakout space

This is smaller, perhaps for a more intimate discussion?

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
12
of 23

Cozy much

Spaces are really cozy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
13
of 23

Scribble away!

On the Facebook Wall. This is perhaps one of the few times where no one will give you an earful for writing on the wall.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
14
of 23

The Fountain

The Marina One space also houses Facebook's first partner center in Asia. We are greeted by an installation called The Fountain as we step in. Its name is inspired by the action of flicking an emoji (from the screen on the right) onto the five interactive panels on the wall, which is similar to tossing a coin into a fountain.

Published:Caption:Photo:Facebook
15
of 23

Instagram

There's also one featuring Instagram posts.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
16
of 23

The Spark

The Spark demonstrates how a post on Facebook can spark a movement, by letting you flick an event on this screen onto an installation on the ceiling.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
17
of 23

The Globe

This truffle-chocolate looking thing is actually called The Globe and demonstrates the scale of Facebook communities around the world.

Published:Caption:Photo:Facebook
18
of 23

Safety Check

One example shown at The Globe is the Safety Check feature, which helps people connect with loved ones around the world during times of disaster or crisis.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
19
of 23

More sofas!

Of course, there are areas for partners to sit and relax or brainstorm together at the center too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
20
of 23

Analog Outpost

This office is one of Facebook's seven Analog Outposts globally, which lets staff create their own posters, stickers and badges.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
21
of 23

Take a photo or have a cuppa

There's also a photo booth and a coffee station.

Published:Caption:Photo:Facebook
22
of 23

Wayfinder

Don't worry about losing your way around this ginormous space. Interactive directories called Wayfinder are set up all around the office so you can look up where you are.

Published:Caption:Photo:Zoey Chong/CNET
23
of 23
