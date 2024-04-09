Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The Best Photos We've Seen

The Great American Eclipse graced our skies on Monday, and if you were lucky enough to live in (or be visiting) the path of totality, you may have had a great view of the rare celestial event.

Skygazers in Mazatlan, Mexico, (where this image was captured) were among the first to view Monday's total solar eclipse.

The eclipse crossed over the Pacific coast of Mexico, mainland Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. It then hit southern Illinois, Indianapolis, Ohio, Lake Erie, New York, Vermont and Canada.