X

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The Best Photos We've Seen

The great American eclipse appeared Monday, bringing the nation to a standstill as photographers captured stunning shots of the rare celestial event.

Corinne Reichert
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently writes news, analysis and features for CNET across the topics of electric vehicles, broadband networks, mobile devices, big tech, artificial intelligence, home technology and entertainment. In her spare time, she watches soccer games and F1 races, and goes to Disneyland as often as possible.
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
gettyimages-2141955479.jpg
1 of 14 Mario Vazquez/Getty Images

Total solar eclipse 2024: The view from Mazatlan, Mexico

The Great American Eclipse graced our skies on Monday, and if you were lucky enough to live in (or be visiting) the path of totality, you may have had a great view of the rare celestial event.

Skygazers in Mazatlan, Mexico, (where this image was captured) were among the first to view Monday's total solar eclipse.

The eclipse crossed over the Pacific coast of Mexico, mainland Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. It then hit southern Illinois, Indianapolis, Ohio, Lake Erie, New York, Vermont and Canada.

gettyimages-2147624567.jpg
2 of 14 Rick Kern/Getty Images

Pink shades of the solar eclipse

In shades of pink, solar flares shine through the "diamond ring" effectas the moon moves to fully cover the sun in Austin, Texas.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon completely blocks the sun from view on Earth, plunging those in the path of totality into darkness for several minutes. This was the last total solar eclipse that will appear above North America until 2044.

gettyimages-2147620610.jpg
3 of 14 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Solar eclipse above the Washington Monument

The farther off the path of totality you are from an eclipse, the less of an impact you can expect -- but stunning photos were still taken from other locations. Seen here: the partial solar eclipse above the Washington Monument in Washington, DC.

Getty photographer Chip Somodevilla captured a refraction from the camera's lens showing a mirror image sun/moon in the lower-right corner of the photo.

gettyimages-2141955974.jpg
4 of 14 Joel Kowsky/Getty Images

Indianapolis Motor Speedway plunges into darkness

NASA took this shot of the eclipse above the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Before, during and after the eclipse on Monday, NASA fired three sounding rockets to test the effect of a total solar eclipse on radio communications. Astronauts in the International Space Station were also able to view the eclipse from space.

gettyimages-2147625579.jpg
5 of 14 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The best in-flight show

Some people were lucky enough to be mid-flight when the eclipse happened. This image was taken onboard Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas to Pittsburgh. You can see the sky darkening as though it's nighttime.

gettyimages-2147625665.jpg
6 of 14 Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Eclipse above Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Fans and players watched the total solar eclipse right above the stadium before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland.

gettyimages-2141956181-1.jpg
7 of 14 Bill Ingalls/Getty Images

Partial eclipse over Washington, DC

NASA made this composite of a series of photos taken during the partial eclipse over Washington Monument in Washington, DC.

gettyimages-2141955069.jpg
8 of 14 Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Lady Liberty's partial eclipse

New Yorkers saw the partial solar eclipse, pictured here above the Statue of Liberty.

gettyimages-2141954790.jpg
9 of 14 Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The view from Niagara Falls

The total solar eclipse appeared above Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada.

gettyimages-2147617862.jpg
10 of 14 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Total Eclipse of the Heart?

If you always envisioned yourself wearing eclipse safety glasses with your wedding attire, the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival in Russellville, Arkansas, saw a mass wedding take place.

gettyimages-2147633606.jpg
11 of 14 Getty Images

Helicopter over New York

A helicopter is shown flying past the partial solar eclipse in New York City.

gettyimages-2147645810.jpg
12 of 14 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Totality in Maine

Houlton, Maine, was one of the final places in the US to witness the eclipse reaching totality.

gettyimages-2144465765.jpg
13 of 14 John Tlumacki/Getty Images

Seven stages of an eclipse

Seven different stages of the eclipse over Pembroke, Massachusetts. The photographer captured the shot as an in-camera multiple exposure during the course of an hour.

gettyimages-2147702729.jpg
14 of 14 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City rooftops filled

Huge crowds of people crammed onto rooftops in New York City to witness the partial eclipse, which covered 90% of the sun.

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos