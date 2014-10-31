Take a closer look at the Toshiba Excite Go (pictures)

The 7-inch display has a 1,024-by-600-pixel resolution: that's low, even for budget tablets. But the real problem here is how reflective this screen is.
Even in normal lighting settings, it can be hard to see what you're doing without staring back at your reflection. This makes for a very poor viewing experience, as videos, games and even text can be hard to see.
There isn't too much bloatware on the device, which is great: you'll run into a few Toshiba apps, and things like Adobe Reader, eBay and the Amazon Kindle reader come preinstalled. That's not exactly onerous, but a pure experience is always preferred.
A quad-core Intel Atom CPU powers the device, and performance isn't too bad. You'll have no trouble getting around apps and the like, and it should prove good enough for most casual games. That said, you will run into the occasional bouts of lag and stuttering, especially if you're fluttering through multiple apps.