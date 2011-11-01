Top Android tablets

Sony brings its stylistic design sense to tablets with great success. The Tablet S has a beautiful, sexy, and practical design. To top that off, Sony throws in support for PlayStation-certified games, DLNA streaming audio and video, and a remote-control feature.
The first tablet to match the iPad 2 in slightness of form, with an even lower weight. The TouchWiz interface offers useful shortcuts and apps for audio and video streaming. Also, its screen has nearly unparalleled color reproduction and clarity.
The 8.9 Galaxy Tab includes everything we loved about the 10.1-inch, including its thin and light design. It includes TouchWiz right out of the box, with an improved pixel density thanks to its smaller screen.