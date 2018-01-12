Tips to save water (and money!) around the house in 2018

These tips will make your life greener in two ways. First, they save water, which is good for the environment. Second, they will save you money on your water bill. Your conscience and your wallet will be pleased.
A faucet that drips 1 drop per second can waste up to 1,661 gallons (6,288 liters) of water in a year! The fix is probably as simple as replacing an O-ring in your faucet, which is inexpensive, and you can learn how to change one on YouTube.
Low-flow shower heads save you around 5 gallons (19 liters) of water per shower, according to Energy Star. Just be sure you purchase a shower head that is rated at 2.5 gallon (9.4 liters) per minute or less.
There are many smart showers on the market that save money and give you extra luxuries. For example, the U by Moen Smart Shower warms up your water, then pauses the flow until you're ready to shower. This gives you time to get undressed and attend to other tasks before getting in the shower without wasting.
If you have a family member that loves to take long showers -- and you can't seem to make them stop -- have your shower head do it for you.The Hydrao First shower head, for example, changes colors to let the super clean waster know they've used too much water. A water timer like Shower Manager, can just shut off the water when a preselected time is up.
When your lawn is thirsty, only water it during the coolest time of the day and don't water when it's windy. This will help to avoid moisture loss from evaporation, which means you'll need to water less.
You may also want to consider installing a sprinkler controller like Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller or the Blossom 8. They can adjust your watering schedule according to the weather, insuring you don't over, or under, water your grass.
If your toilet is slow to drain when you flush, don't keep flushing. That just wastes water and won't fix the problem. Instead, put one cup of dish washing liquid in the bowl. Let it sit for an hour, then use your plunger to push the water in the bowl through the pipes. Now, flush. Your problem should be solved.