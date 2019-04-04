13 laundry organization tips you need to try

If you use those huge jugs of detergent like I do, you're probably constantly finding situations like the one in this photo. My family just can't seem to put the cap back on, leaving a drippy mess for me to clean.
After each load, take a couple of seconds to do a quick wipe down on your washer and dryer to keep everything tidy. No need to keep fancy cleaning supplies in your laundry room, though. I use old dryer sheets to wipe up detergent spills and dust.
Also, always have a dedicated home for socks that have lost their mates so that they're not laying around the laundry room. Make sure everyone in your home knows about the wayward sock bin, so if they find a lonely sock they know where to put it.
Next, you need to make a new rule for your laundry room. As soon as something comes out of the dryer, it gets folded and sent to the appropriate room. This will prevent the never-ending mountain of clothes that needs to be put away.
Rules are more likely to be followed if they're easy. Make a folding area in your laundry room so that clothes can be sorted right away. Adding a counter for folding clothes over the top of your front-loading washer and dryer, like in the photo will help. It also saves space in tiny laundry rooms.
Also, make it easy to remove wrinkles before putting away clothes. Place a hook on one of the walls or on the back of the laundry room's door. Leave a clothes hanger on the hook and keep a hand steamer nearby. Whenever something needs a quick steam, you'll have a convenient place to hang it.