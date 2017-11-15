CNET también está disponible en español.

HolidayBuyer's Guide

PureGear PureSwitch design

PureSwitch app

Setting up rooms

Wi-Fi status indicator

Creating a new home

Adding accessories

Additional charging features

Powering accessories

Creating rules

PureGear's PureSwitch has a circular design that's both aesthetically pleasing and practical. The smart plug design is not too large and shouldn't block a wall outlet's second plug. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$39.99 MSRP
Read full review
Read full review

PureSwitch comes with a helpful management app to organize your devices and incorporate them into schedules and scenes. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$39.99 MSRP
Read full review
Read full review

In the PureSwitch app, assign the plug to the correct room in order to create scenes and manage device schedules. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$39.99 MSRP
Read full review
Read full review

The PureSwitch features a green indicator light which illuminates to indicate Wi-Fi connectivity and signal strength. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$39.99 MSRP
Read full review
Read full review

The PureSwitch app organizes outlets and devices by home and room. If your HomeKit home is not already detected by the PureSwitch app, you can add it easily. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$39.99 MSRP
Read full review
Read full review

Once a home and a room has been created in the PureSwitch app, accessories can be added and customized. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$39.99 MSRP
Read full review
Read full review

The PureSwitch also includes a 2.0 USB charging port with a 10W/5V/2.1A output for charging additional devices. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$39.99 MSRP
Read full review
Read full review

Any device connected to power via a PureGear PureSwitch can be turned on or off through the PureSwitch app. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$39.99 MSRP
Read full review
Read full review

Rules within the PureSwitch app control the scenes for each powered accessory. Rules can be based on time of day or the phone's location. Rules must be added first before scenes can be created. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$39.99 MSRP
Read full review
Read full review
The PureSwitch smart plug offers automation and USB charging

