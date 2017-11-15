CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
PureGear's PureSwitch has a circular design that's both aesthetically pleasing and practical. The smart plug design is not too large and shouldn't block a wall outlet's second plug.
PureSwitch comes with a helpful management app to organize your devices and incorporate them into schedules and scenes.
In the PureSwitch app, assign the plug to the correct room in order to create scenes and manage device schedules.
The PureSwitch features a green indicator light which illuminates to indicate Wi-Fi connectivity and signal strength.
The PureSwitch app organizes outlets and devices by home and room. If your HomeKit home is not already detected by the PureSwitch app, you can add it easily.
Once a home and a room has been created in the PureSwitch app, accessories can be added and customized.
The PureSwitch also includes a 2.0 USB charging port with a 10W/5V/2.1A output for charging additional devices.
Any device connected to power via a PureGear PureSwitch can be turned on or off through the PureSwitch app.
Rules within the PureSwitch app control the scenes for each powered accessory. Rules can be based on time of day or the phone's location. Rules must be added first before scenes can be created.