This smart countertop oven cooks with the power of light

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • brava-oven-product-photos-5
  • brava-oven-product-photos-9
  • brava-oven-product-photos-1
  • brava-oven-product-photos-2
  • 00100lportrait-00100-burst20181204141151059-cover-2
  • brava-oven-product-photos-6
  • brava-oven-product-photos-7
  • mvimg-20181206-154909-01
  • 00100lportrait-00100-burst20181206142927486-cover-02

Brava oven

Brava's $995 oven cooks with six lamps using visible and nonvisible light instead of traditional heating and convection methods. A meal kit marketplace and accompanying app allow you to customize your culinary experience. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 9
Read Full Review

Touchscreen controls

Choose from several menus within the oven's touchscreen controls. You'll get options for baking, searing, toasting and reheating along with Brava's menus for meal kits, combos and individual ingredients. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 9
Read Full Review

Temperatures and zones

Brava's oven includes six lamps. Three at the bottom and three at the top for three separate temperature zones. That means you can cook multiple foods at once that would normally require multiple oven temperatures.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 9
Read Full Review

Modern details

A sleek design and silver finish make the Brava oven a stylish addition to any countertop. A rubber mat on the top of the oven is heat-resistant, so you can store dishes or pans on top of it. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 9
Read Full Review

Portobello burger

We cooked Brava's Portobello burger recipe with great results. A tasty burger with mushroom, roasted tomato, onions and fontina cheese made for a great dish in under 20 minutes. The cost for two burgers and side salads? $28. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
5
of 9
Read Full Review

Dimensions and capacity

The Brava oven has just 0.6 cubic feet of cooking space. That's enough for most small dishes and meals for two, but you won't be able to cook large items like a full-size turkey in this countertop model. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 9
Read Full Review

Prosciutto-wrapped chicken and romanesco broccoli

Dishes like this chicken for two involve a lot of prep work. That's one downside to this pricey oven and its expensive meal kits. You'll be working hard to put your plate together. In the end, the results are still tasty. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 9
Read Full Review

Lamps and light

Brava uses these lamps to direct a wide spectrum of light and cook the food directly. The oven includes a cleaning mode to get the lamps back in tip-top shape, since it's not recommended that you touch or clean them by hand. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 9
Read Full Review

Hanger steak and sweet potatoes

One of the priciest meals we tasted, this hanger steak and sweet potatoes meal comes with a side salad and costs $45 for two servings. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 9
Read Full Review
Now Reading

This smart countertop oven cooks with the power of light

Up Next

Here's everything that works with Google Home and Home Mini

Latest Stories

Use your Amazon Echo to buy your holiday gifts

Use your Amazon Echo to buy your holiday gifts

by
This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

by
Honda, CalTech and NASA's JPL might have a real alternative to Li-ion batteries

Honda, CalTech and NASA's JPL might have a real alternative to Li-ion batteries

by
How to use Alexa to send holiday greeting cards

How to use Alexa to send holiday greeting cards

by
5G phones are coming. Here's a (probable) list of them

5G phones are coming. Here's a (probable) list of them

by