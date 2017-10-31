This Maytag washer cleans well, but should you buy it?

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Maytag MVWB765FW costs $899.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
It has a 4.7-cubic-foot capacity.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

Slide out the drawer under the lid to pour in detergent. 

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

This washer's display is pretty cluttered.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

A "deep fill" option lets you add more water as needed.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

This washer relies on an agitator.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The agitator spindle is designed to moved the clothes around the tub during a cycle. Higher-end models have impellers instead of agitators. Impellers are lower-profile and often more efficient.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

This washer has 11 cleaning cycles. 

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
