This Maytag washer cleans well, but should you buy it?

The Maytag MVWB765FW costs $899.
It has a 4.7-cubic-foot capacity.
Slide out the drawer under the lid to pour in detergent.
This washer's display is pretty cluttered.
A "deep fill" option lets you add more water as needed.
This washer relies on an agitator.
The agitator spindle is designed to moved the clothes around the tub during a cycle. Higher-end models have impellers instead of agitators. Impellers are lower-profile and often more efficient.
This washer has 11 cleaning cycles.