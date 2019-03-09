This is one way to hide a home theater in your living room

Say hi to Chad from Colorado. He's been into home theater since he was about 15 years old.
"My first display was a 25-inch hotel set that I purchased out of the classifieds for $60," he says. "My first projector was a three-gun CRT (Sony VPH-1031) bought for $500. I've had a couple of dedicated home theater rooms since then, but I wanted to try something different this time."
The design for his "stealth theater" really got going when Chad and his wife purchased this home. Importantly, the garage attic is right above the family room, which meant there would be space to stash a ceiling projector when not in use. That got Chad thinking...
Step 1: He removed the built-in media shelves from the long wall and broke open the mantle over the fireplace (thankfully, it was hollow). That gave him room to mount his three GoldenEar SuperSat 60 speakers inside the mantle.
Here's the updated old radio/new AV cabinet in the room, with the crown molding complete. The SVS SB-13 Ultra subwoofer (far right) has been installed and the Project Debut Carbon turntable is up and running. Needless to say, the input for that turntable is going into the opening labeled Phonograph Input on the back of the cabinet.
A view of the furnished room. Looks pretty good, right? But Chad's not done. His master plan calls for a big-screen projector too. The screen will come down over an LG OLED65B6P 65-inch OLED TV he has in place.
The coolest part of Chad's installation is the drop-down projector lift. He cut a hole in the ceiling to access the garage attic, "So there was no going back now!" he says. He modified a design he found online and used a linear actuator to do the work of lifting it up and down.
Once the lift housing was in place and secured to the ceiling joists, the projector lift -- which fits inside the lift housing -- was next. He used the same method to get it in place -- 2 feet at a time.
The projector lift has been installed and secured and the opening has been trimmed out and painted. "The oval/circular shape of the brackets is meant to mimic/recall the look of an old-fashioned tube television," Chad says.
"I use the Oppo as my video processor for all sources: Tivo, Apple TV and Sony Blu-Ray changer," Chad says. "The Darbee process really enhances the image from all of my sources -- I highly recommend it for any 4K upscaled 1080p video."
Chad loves these speakers. He has three GoldenEar SuperSat 60's (Front Left, Front Right and Center) and four GoldenEar SuperSat 3's (for the left and right side and back surrounds) paired with the SVS sub.
"The robust Yamaha 150W/channel amplification results in a powerful, focused, clear and enveloping sound field for music, movies, sporting events, you name it!" he says.
And that's it, folks, for this installment of Show Us Yours. We have plenty more here.
And please submit your own photos here. We're always looking for more of our readers' home theater setups to show off. So take some pictures!