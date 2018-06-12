This home theater recreates the multiplex with a level of detail you won't believe

Vernon says he replaced his Onkyo 7.1 receiver with a more powerful Yamaha Aventage 7.2 Atmos receiver and added left, right and center-channel Atlantic Technology speakers to better complement his dual Klipsch 12-inch Reference subs.
Vernon says he tried out PS Vue as an alternative to the conventional cable TV service he was tired of paying for.
He comments, "On a screen this size, I discovered I had the option of watching 3 channels simultaneously at any given time! [Busts out measuring tape] It was the equivalent of an 85-inch and two 42-inch displays on the wall!!! [Mind blown]"