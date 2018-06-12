This home theater recreates the multiplex with a level of detail you won't believe

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 20180525-030509-vernon
  • 20170928-211001-vernon
  • 20180525-025442-vernon
  • 20180525-025547-vernon
  • 20180525-025529-vernon
  • 20170925-230910-vernon
  • 20170830-022952-vernon
  • 20170918-030931-vernon
  • 20170726-210731-vernon
  • 20170726-210732-vernon
  • 20170903-042232-vernon
  • 20170925-010103-vernon
  • 20170925-031307-vernon
  • 20171002-101108-vernon
  • 20170925-045904-vernon
  • 20170925-104055-vernon
  • 20170928-213117-vernon
  • 20180522-131917-vernon
  • 20180522-131836-vernon
  • 20170925-104141-vernon
  • 20171028-163745-vernon
  • 20180525-041615-vernon
  • 20180525-041646-vernon
  • 20170925-183419-vernon
  • 20170928-211148-vernon
  • 20170925-231101-vernon
  • 20171123-080846-vernon
  • 20180522-133500-vernon
  • 20180522-135314-vernon
  • 20180516-024536-vernon
  • 20171006-004323-vernon
  • 20171025-192707-vernon
  • 20180525-041807-vernon
  • 20171001-145204-vernon
  • 20170926-032045-vernon
  • 1516876683573-vernon
  • 20171016-140503-vernon
  • 20171029-035744-vernon
  • 20171029-045907-vernon
  • 20171029-054542-vernon
  • 20171029-054911-vernon
  • 20171029-054754-vernon
  • 20180522-135241-vernon
  • 20171028-163757-vernon
  • 20180522-135414-vernon
  • 20180525-035553-vernon
  • 20180525-025519-vernon
  • 20180525-043723-vernon

This is Vernon. He's from Houston, Texas, and he had a simple vision: To create a home theater that had "as close to a movie theater vibe as possible" with a price tag he could afford.

This is what he came up with.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
1
of 48

Here's the entrance. Looks a little like the doors at your local movieplex, right?

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
2
of 48

Looking straight at the entrance.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
3
of 48

Look closely at the vertical word on the right. That's a sign pointing you to the bathroom.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
4
of 48

The finest theaters have a suit of armor or as Vernon puts it: "Sir Galahad standing guard to ensure privacy when visiting the latrine!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
5
of 48

Here's a peek at the finished product.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
6
of 48

But wait. Vernon's home theater wasn't always what it is today. This is what it looked like before.

"This was my poor budget cinema setup immediately after moving into my new home," Vernon says. "Money was tight for a while thereafter."

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
7
of 48

But Vernon had a dream and he decided to make it happen -- on a budget he could afford.

"Chaos ensued," he says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
8
of 48

This is the frame for his new 133-inch Screen Innovations Zero Edge Slate screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
9
of 48

Here's the screen fully constructed but not yet ready for prime time because Vernon had to paint and make modifications to the theater room.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
10
of 48

The back of the room.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
11
of 48

Ceiling walls get the blackout treatment.

"I chose three different paints for this room," Vernon says. "But because there are so many corners, it took forever for me to tape off and paint."

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
12
of 48

The painting progressing. That ceiling light fixture you saw in previous photo had to go.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
13
of 48

Drilling holes for fiber-optic "starry night" effect.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
14
of 48

Nice paint-pouring spout.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
15
of 48

Side wall.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
16
of 48

Sconce. Notice the electrical socket near the ceiling.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
17
of 48

Custom, hardwood platform built by a carpenter friend of Vernon's (Designs By B. Rogers) to elevate the back-row seating.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
18
of 48

Color-changing LEDs under the platform.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
19
of 48

The screen is ready to go up.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
20
of 48

The screen is up!

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
21
of 48

Vernon says he replaced his Onkyo 7.1 receiver with a more powerful Yamaha Aventage 7.2 Atmos receiver and added left, right and center-channel Atlantic Technology speakers to better complement his dual Klipsch 12-inch Reference subs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
22
of 48

Ideally he would have hidden all the gear, but it wasn't in the cards -- or the budget.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
23
of 48

After careful consideration, Vernon decided go with the Epson Home Cinema 4000, which CNET's David Katzmaier thinks is a fine projector (read the full review here). He has no regrets.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
24
of 48

The Epson Home Cinema 4000 in Vernon's mounting contraption. He says it was concocted out of $16 worth of materials he picked up at his local home improvement store.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
25
of 48

Screen is up and projector powered up for the first time.

"I couldn't wait to see the image quality on this thing," Vernon says. "I literally couldn't wait to get the rest of the furniture into the room first."

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
26
of 48

Alas, Vernon's first furniture choice was not a good one. Yikes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
27
of 48

Vernon says: "Ahhh. The answer to wrongfully chosen Victorian couches -- motorized leather recliners with cup holders!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
28
of 48

The new front couch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
29
of 48

"I'm no frequency response expert," Vernon says, "but this setup sounds pretty damn good to my neighbors across the street!"

He has 11 speakers total, including rear L/R and back L/R satellites. He hasn't implemented Atmos speakers, but isn't convinced he needs them because of how pleased he is with the existing sound.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
30
of 48

Starry night effect.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
31
of 48

Crisp image from the Epson.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
32
of 48

Here we have a Samsung UBD-K8500 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, a Yamaha RX-A660 Aventage receiver and a Sony PS4.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
33
of 48

Yes, Vernon's a Texans fan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
34
of 48

Vernon says: "133 inches of edgeless gameplay. Hands down, the best video gaming experience I've ever had in my life!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
35
of 48

No Fortnite for Vernon. COD all the way.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
36
of 48

Vernon says he tried out PS Vue as an alternative to the conventional cable TV service he was tired of paying for.

He comments, "On a screen this size, I discovered I had the option of watching 3 channels simultaneously at any given time! [Busts out measuring tape] It was the equivalent of an 85-inch and two 42-inch displays on the wall!!! [Mind blown]"

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
37
of 48

The crown jewel? A candy rack Vernon made himself.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
38
of 48

A little black spray paint.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
39
of 48

Ready for some sweets. Vernon has his favorites.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
40
of 48

Fully stocked.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
41
of 48

Ready for consumption.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
42
of 48

Looking in from the entrance.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
43
of 48

Gotta love those LED lighting effects.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
44
of 48

Another shot of the seating areas.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
45
of 48

Finished product, as of today. Vernon says: "Shag carpet coming soon!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
46
of 48

Time to go.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
47
of 48

Vernon doesn't sell tickets to his home theater but he did deposit the tickets he bought to movies he saw in the theaters -- before building his own!

Thanks for watching the show. If you want to see more of CNET's Show Us Yours showcases, we've got plenty more to check out here

And please submit photos of your own home theater here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vernon/CNET
48
of 48
Now Reading

This home theater recreates the multiplex with a level of detail you won't believe

Up Next

This home theater has a secret feature that hides something god-awful

Latest Stories

Cyberpunk 2077: All the latest updates from E3 2018

Cyberpunk 2077: All the latest updates from E3 2018

by
WWDC 2018: Best new iOS 12 features and more
5:43

WWDC 2018: Best new iOS 12 features and more

by
E3 2018: All the must see trailers from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda and more

E3 2018: All the must see trailers from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda and more

by
Continent-sized Martian dust storm still growing and turning day to night

Continent-sized Martian dust storm still growing and turning day to night

by
You can take this tiny Nintendo Switch controller almost anywhere

You can take this tiny Nintendo Switch controller almost anywhere

by
Fortnite on the Switch is exactly what you expect

Fortnite on the Switch is exactly what you expect

by