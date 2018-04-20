This home theater has a secret feature that hides something god-awful

CNET también está disponible en español.

Joe and his wife Marjory live near Portland, Oregon. For 20 years they lived in same house and were always disappointed with the entertainment center in their family room. One day they decided to do something about it.

"We wanted any new setup to have a mixture of high tech and retro flair," Joe says. "To understand our entertainment-center woes, you must understand where we started."

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

This was their original system. The issues were many, Joe says. It wasn't aesthetically appealing. It took up a lot of space. There were wires going everywhere that were visible from all angles. And lastly, it was almost impossible to work on because everything was hard to get to.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

They decided to design a custom cabinet and have it built into the wall. They wanted one that would be aesthetically appealing, take up minimal space and allowing easy access to all the components.  The idea was to provide a modern (hidden) wiring solution.

"I'm no carpenter or designer," Joe says, "so I used the closest thing I had to design software (Corel Draw) and hacked together a rudimentary design."

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

He wanted to add something into the design to obfuscate most of the components while still highlighting those he wanted to be a focal point. This led to the incorporation of screened doors.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Lastly, since this design was going to be built into the wall, he needed to decide how to handle the back side of the cabinet, which protruded through into the adjacent room. He decided shelves would be in order for the back.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Behold: the final result. 

They found a couple local contractors to work on the project. One was a cabinet guy who was confident he could turn Joe's design into a workable cabinet. The other was a carpenter who was responsible for creating the hole in the wall and various other remodeling tasks.

Joe was very pleased with the final product. It contains all the components while only protruding 6 inches into the family room.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Here is a view with the grilles removed from the speakers.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Close up it looks even better. The look is equally clean with the grilles on...

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

and with the grilles off, exposing the speakers.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Joe and Marjory wanted the entertainment center to highlight certain components -- the turntable, receiver and speakers -- while hiding the rest.

When they open the doors, which have screens on them, the rest of the components are revealed.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

With the bronze-colored drivers on the Klipsch speakers, removing the grilles produces an even more eye-catching look. Here's a list of all the equipment inside the cabinet:

  • 75-inch Samsung H7150 Series (UN75H7150AF) 2014 LED TV
  • Klipsch RP-280F floor-standing speakers (pair)
  • Klipsch R-100SW subwoofer (pair)
  • Klipsch RP-450C center channel speaker
  • Klipsch RP-250S surround speakers (2 pair)
  • Xbox 360
  • Samsung BD-P1600 3D Blu-ray player
  • Cable box
  • Marantz SR7011 receiver
  • Logitech Harmony Elite remote control with hub & IR blasters
  • Amcrest UltraHD Shield 2K dual-band Wi-Fi video security IP camera
  • Ion TTUSB turntable
  • Steam link
  • WeMo Maker
  • Roku Ultra
  • Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 dual-band Wi-Fi router
Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The center and top sections are the focal point of the unit, housing the receiver and center-channel speaker.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The television is a 75-inch LED with 1080p resolution. 

"We haven't made the jump to 4K, but we have set ourselves up for it," Joe says. "All the components support it. The issue for us is, we like to occasionally watch 3D movies and it is not supported on new TVs, so we'll probably ride this one out for a couple more years before we transition."

The speaker setup is 9.2. However, Joe's ultimate goal is to go full Atmos. The system supports it -- it just requires adding 4 new speakers.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

That center-channel speaker.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Above it is are a well-hidden Harmony hub and Xbox 360 Kinect controller.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

"The Marantz receiver has a clean and simple face that hides all the modern features contained in this technological powerhouse," Joe says.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Another shot of the receiver, original labels still intact.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Tying into the retro styling of the cabinet, they have an Ion turntable featured in the center section.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The left side of the cabinet houses the floor-standing speaker (recessed into the wall) as well as various components hidden by the screened door (here shown open).

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Joe says they've almost completely cut the cord for television, but where they live they can't get receive a TV signal over the air, which means they still need a cable box for local channels. The components hidden behind the door on the left include this cable box and a Samsung Blu-ray player.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Close-up of the left subwoofer.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The lower compartment contains an Xbox 360 "for when we get in the mood for some retro gaming," Joe says. In front of the Xbox is an IR blaster for the components on this side of the cabinet.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Here's the right compartment on the other side of the system.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

An upper compartment stores the networking brains of the system. Along with a a NAS drive that streams all their music and videos, there's a cable modem. They've run Ethernet to all their components rather than going wireless.

The white device is a WeMo Maker that adds smart-home functionality to the room.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Joe says they've set up this entire home entertainment system -- and even the fireplace -- to be controlled remotely via smartphone or Alexa.

Joe connected the WeMo Maker in the previous picture to his fireplace on/off switch. Now all Joe has to say is, "Alexa, turn on fireplace" and she fires up the flames, as well as the fireplace fan and an overhead family room fan. Previously, the WeMo was mounted on the wall. Now it's hidden, tucked away inside the cabinet.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Their Roku video streamer.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

"We're PC gamers," Joe says. "In our previous setup, we had a PC in the entertainment center that was big and had a lot of wires that added to the clutter. It's been moved to another room, and we now use the much more compact and sleeker Steam Link to connect to it (or any of three other PCs in the house) for gaming."

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The right sub in the middle compartment.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

In the bottom section there's a container for stowing all their gaming peripherals and ancillary remotes that have been replaced by the Harmony remote.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The section with the center-channel speaker houses some fairly well-hidden components, too.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The Harmony hub provides the connectivity to remotely control all these devices from one remote.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The Harmony Elite remote.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The 3D lamps provide a nice aesthetic touch, especially at night.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The eagle has landed.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Let's pull out for a look at the surround setup. The room is pretty large, so getting all the surround speakers in a single picture was a challenge, Joe says. The middle surrounds have their grilles on in this shot.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The middle surrounds without grilles.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Middle and back surround speakers with grilles.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Middle surround speakers without grilles.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Joe says: "The sound quality between these surround speakers and the Marantz that drives them leads to a high level of immersion when viewing movies with Dolby or DTS 9.2, while losing no quality when listening to music."

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Close-up of the Klipsch surround speaker.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Now let's go into the room behind the entertainment center. As Joe said earlier, this cabinet is built through the wall, so it has a back side to it. As shown in the diagram, this is the bookshelf on the back side.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

But what he didn't mention earlier is that these bookshelves have a hidden secret. They open up.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

They're on roller wheels and so they open easily...

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

...to reveal the back sides of all the components and speakers.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Now Joe has easy access to all their components and wiring.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

They now have power wired directly into the cabinet and a 48-inch power strip plugged in to provide all the outlets. This is all hidden behind a backing plane, so it cannot be seen from the front.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

The receiver is a hub that almost everything comes into or goes out of. Previously this was a jumbled mess. Now it is cleanly tied back and run along the edges of the cabinet to keep it hidden.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

Since all the components are wired to gain maximum throughput, the other major hub on this system is the router. Again, cleanly wired now and hidden from sight.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

All their surround speakers are wired into the walls and those cables terminate in this cabinet.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More

One last look at the wire management hidden behind the bookshelves, and then we'll say goodbye.

Thanks to Joe for submitting this showcase! We have plenty more to check out here. And please submit photos of your own home theater if you want it featured on CNET.

Caption by / Photo by Joe/CNET
Read More
This home theater has a secret feature that hides something god-awful

Published:
