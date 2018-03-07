This garage gadget adds simple smarts to your garage door

The Garadget attaches to the bottom of your existing garage door opener with an adhesive strip included with your purchase. Place the Garadget on a clean, dry flat surface of your opener so that the laser points toward the garage door.
The Garadget comes with a reflective tag, which adheres to your garage door's upper panel. Once installed, the laser on the front of the Garadget will reflect off the tag, telling the sensor whether the garage door is open or closed.
The Garadget attaches to your existing garage door opener via two wires. Connect these wires to the two nodes on the back of your opener to control open and close commands. You may need to refer to your opener's manual in order to determine which wires go where.