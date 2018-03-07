This garage gadget adds simple smarts to your garage door

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Garadget

The Garadget app

Wi-Fi connectivity

Setting up Garadget

Installing the Garadget

Night alerts

Laser accuracy

Door open alerts

Time alerts

Wiring the Garadget

Customizable alerts

This $89 controller attaches to an existing garage door opener to provide remote access and smart assistant voice control. 

The main menu of the Garadget app displays door status, settings and alert options. Tap the garage door graphic to open or close your corresponding door. 

The Garadget connects to 2.4GHz internet connections to provide remote garage door access. The led lights on the bottom of the device indicate connection status. 

Setup is quick and simple through the Garadget app. Connect to a temporary network in order to log into the network you'd like to use at home. 

The Garadget attaches to the bottom of your existing garage door opener with an adhesive strip included with your purchase. Place the Garadget on a clean, dry flat surface of your opener so that the laser points toward the garage door. 

The Garadget app can also notify you if the door is left open during a specified time window. This is handy for making sure the garage door is closed overnight or while you're away during the day. 

The Garadget comes with a reflective tag, which adheres to your garage door's upper panel. Once installed, the laser on the front of the Garadget will reflect off the tag, telling the sensor whether the garage door is open or closed. 

The Garadget app can alert you if you've left a predetermined area with the garage door open. This ranges from 15 meters to 500 meters, or roughly 49 feet to 1,640 feet. 

The Garadget app can be set to alert you if the garage door is left open for a certain amount of time, ranging from 30 seconds to 12 hours. 

The Garadget attaches to your existing garage door opener via two wires. Connect these wires to the two nodes on the back of your opener to control open and close commands. You  may need to refer to your opener's manual in order to determine which wires go where. 

Within the Garadget app, you can customize which alerts you would like to receive. There are alerts for opening, closing, offline and others.

This garage gadget adds simple smarts to your garage door

Published:
