This flexible Ninja coffee maker does so many cafe tasks

The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is super versatile and cleverly designed. The coffee maker brews tasty drip, cafe drinks and even tea.
You can remove the water tank to fill it easier.
Choose the flavor mode you'd like, "classic" or "rich."
This coffee maker can also accommodate multiple container sizes.
Ninja bundles the brewer with a handy scoop. It has recommended scoop amounts on its surface.
Add your coffee grounds to the permanent filter. The machine also accepts paper filter if you prefer.
There's an arm for a milk frothing tool. It swings out from the coffee maker's left side.
The frothing tool is motorized. It will aerate warm milk by whisking it at high speed.
You can then brew strong "specialty" mode coffee right into cups for latte-style drinks.
On the flip side of the scoop are recommended tea amounts.
The brewer has a second filter setup, just for tea.
With tea leaves in the bottom of the filter basket, drop in the filter cover that goes on top.
You can brew tea directly into cups, mugs or carafes. The Ninja system will also automatically sense which filter basket you've inserted (coffee or tea).