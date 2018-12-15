This flexible Ninja coffee maker does so many cafe tasks

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • ninja-hot-cold-1
  • ninja-hot-cold-13
  • ninja-hot-cold-2
  • ninja-hot-cold-6
  • ninja-hot-cold-12
  • ninja-hot-cold-5
  • ninja-hot-cold-3
  • ninja-hot-cold-4
  • ninja-hot-cold-7
  • ninja-hot-cold-11
  • ninja-hot-cold-8
  • ninja-hot-cold-9
  • ninja-hot-cold-10

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is super versatile and cleverly designed. The coffee maker brews tasty drip, cafe drinks and even tea.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

You can remove the water tank to fill it easier.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

Choose the flavor mode you'd like, "classic" or "rich."

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

This coffee maker can also accommodate multiple container sizes. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

Ninja bundles the brewer with a handy scoop. It has recommended scoop amounts on its surface.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
5
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

Add your coffee grounds to the permanent filter. The machine also accepts paper filter if you prefer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

There's an arm for a milk frothing tool. It swings out from the coffee maker's left side.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

The frothing tool is motorized. It will aerate warm milk by whisking it at high speed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

You can then brew strong "specialty" mode coffee right into cups for latte-style drinks.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
9
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

On the flip side of the scoop are recommended tea amounts.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
10
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

The brewer has a second filter setup, just for tea.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
11
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

With tea leaves in the bottom of the filter basket, drop in the filter cover that goes on top.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
12
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

You can brew tea directly into cups, mugs or carafes. The Ninja system will also automatically sense which filter basket you've inserted (coffee or tea).

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
13
of 13
$160.35 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review
Now Reading

This flexible Ninja coffee maker does so many cafe tasks

Up Next

High-end drip coffee makers that take brewing seriously

Latest Stories

Once Upon A Deadpool's post-credits Stan Lee tribute

Once Upon A Deadpool's post-credits Stan Lee tribute

by
This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

by
Apple lied about iPhone X screen size and pixel count, lawsuit alleges

Apple lied about iPhone X screen size and pixel count, lawsuit alleges

by
Stan Lee's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse cameo will warm your heart

Stan Lee's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse cameo will warm your heart

by
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scene, explained

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scene, explained

by