This Cortana smart thermostat also gives air quality reports

The GLAS thermostat by Johnson Controls costs $319. It's currently only available in the US, but its price converts to roughly £250 or AU$440.
This smart thermostat has a see-through OLED touchscreen display.
It can tell you the outdoor air quality for your ZIP code.
The GLAS also tells you the air quality in your home, near the thermostat.
It can automatically sense whether you're home or away.
But you can also create a set schedule if you'd rather stick to a specific heating and cooling routine.
The GLAS has a built-in Cortana speaker. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.