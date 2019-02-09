14 things Alexa can remember for you

CNET también está disponible en español.

Jogging your memory

Alexa can be your own personal secretary, reminding you of everything you need to remember so you can think about more important things. 

If you don't use Alexa's reminder feature, you're missing out. Click through for the Alexa reminders you need to try.

Bills

To keep up with bills that can't be put on autopay -- such as doctor's bills -- set up a payment reminder with Alexa.

Parenting

If your mornings are chaotic, turn to Alexa. The night before, set up reminders for your kids about what they need to grab before leaving the house. No more forgotten homework, science projects or lunches when Alexa has your back. 

6 other ways Alexa can help your kids get ready for school.

When to water

Give your plants a better chance at life and set up a watering reminder. If you have some plants that need watering more often than others, set up separate reminders.

Shopping reminders

I always forget to buy new razors. Setting up a reminder is a big help. You can do this with any item you tend to forget.

Fridge cleaning

You need to wipe down your fridge daily, do a weekly purge and do a deep clean every month. Add these steps to your reminders so you can stay on top of your cleaning schedule. 

Air filters

You need to change your AC's air filter once a month to once every six months, depending on several factors. When installing a new one, make sure to set up a reminder with Alexa to check the filter again in a month. If you can't see light shining through it, it's time for another change.

Pet tasks

Got a sick pet? Set up reminders so you don't forget a dose of medicine. Also, set up reminders for grooming appointments, checkups and flea treatments.

Medicine

Set up reminders so you don't forget doses of medications and vitamins. 

Prescriptions

Also, get Alexa to remind you when you need to reorder prescriptions.

Medical appointments

Set up reminders for your yearly checkup, six month dental cleaning and your eye appointments, too. 

Toothbrushes

The American Dental Association recommends changing out your toothbrush every three to four months. Have Alexa remind you when it's time to add a new brush to your grocery list.

Sleep reminders

I'm one of those people who plans on going to sleep at a certain time, then, before I know it, it's past midnight. Reminders from Alexa are just the push I need to get off social media and hit the sack. 

Oil change

If that sticker on your window just doesn't do the trick, set up an oil change reminder with Alexa.

Trip planning

I seem to always forget to pack something when I travel. Now when I think of something I'll need, I use Alexa to set reminders.  

