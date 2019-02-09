14 things Alexa can remember for you

If your mornings are chaotic, turn to Alexa. The night before, set up reminders for your kids about what they need to grab before leaving the house. No more forgotten homework, science projects or lunches when Alexa has your back.
You need to change your AC's air filter once a month to once every six months, depending on several factors. When installing a new one, make sure to set up a reminder with Alexa to check the filter again in a month. If you can't see light shining through it, it's time for another change.
I'm one of those people who plans on going to sleep at a certain time, then, before I know it, it's past midnight. Reminders from Alexa are just the push I need to get off social media and hit the sack.