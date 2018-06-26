15 things in your family room you can toss today

The problem with smart homes is that they can become overrun with outdated tech. The family room often ends up as the resting place for unused gadgets, mystery cords, old games and more. Here are some tech -- and nontech -- items you should consider tossing or recycling to free up more room for fun.
Like video games, most movies can be bought and downloaded online or on streaming services like Hulu, Sling or Netflix. If you really want to hang on to your DVDs, only keep the ones you actually watch over and over. Donate or sell the rest to clear up more shelf space.
I love my books almost like family, but when my shelves started to bow from the weight, I knew it was time to let go.
My rule of thumb for separation was simple. If it's in a genre I didn't read, it was donated. If I'd had it for years and still hadn't read it, it was donated. If it was a book for toddlers (my kids are teens), it was donated.
A stuffed animal here, a statue from vacation there and before you know it your shelves are overrun with knickknacks that you don't even want.
Grab a donations box and fill it will all the figurines, trinkets and gifts that you hate. They're just dust catchers and they clutter your space. Keep the ones that you love and reevaluate every few months.
Hello, my name is Alina and I'm a craft supply hoarder. Well, I used to be. I've cleared out all the toilet paper tubes, empty jars, dried up paint tubes, wrinkled wrapping paper and crumpled tissue paper from my family room. If you too have had craft items for ages and haven't used them, it's time to let them go.
Don't just trash them, though. You can donate these items to a daycare or after-school program that will actually use them.