CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

Nest Learning Thermostat

Nest Thermostat E

Amazon Echo Plus

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Look

Google Home

Google Home Mini

Big Ass Fans Haiku ceiling fan

Jibo

BeOn Smart Bulb

Sleep Number It

Nest Hello

Nest Cam IQ

Tend Secure Lynx

Netatmo Welcome

  • img-1879
    1
    of 15
  • nest-e-6
    2
    of 15
  • amazon-echo-plus-3
    3
    of 15
  • new-echo-dot-product-photos-1.jpg
    4
    of 15
  • amazon-echo-look-product-photos-6
    5
    of 15
  • google-home-product-photos-1.jpg
    6
    of 15
  • google-home-mini-11
    7
    of 15
  • haikusmartceilingfanproductphoto-2.jpg
    8
    of 15
  • jibo-product-photos-4
    9
    of 15
  • beon-bulbs-product-photos-1.jpg
    10
    of 15
  • sleepnumberphotos-5.jpg
    11
    of 15
  • Nest Hello timbre
    12
    of 15
  • nest-cam-iq-3
    13
    of 15
  • tendlynx-5.jpg
    14
    of 15
  • netatmo-welcome-product-photos-1.jpg
    15
    of 15

We might call a device "smart" if it connects to Wi-Fi and has an app, but there are smart home devices that can learn and adapt based on your usage patterns. Nest popularized the concept with the Nest Learning Thermostat. The US-only $250 thermostat learns your temperature preferences based on your usage history and adjusts accordingly.

Here's a collection of other smart home devices that similarly learn from how you use them, hopefully becoming more helpful in the process.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Garnham/CNET
$194.50
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The $170 Nest Learning Thermostat E is the newest, most affordable member of Nest's thermostat family. It has a plastic shell, rather than the original's metal one, but Nest kept the smarts and learning capabilities intact. It can learn your preferences over time and adjust the temperature for you as you come and go, just like every other Nest Thermostat.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$179.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The Amazon Echo popularized the concept of the voice assistant-powered smart speaker. Amazon recently made its speakers even smarter as its digital assistant Alexa can now learn your voice. Train it to recognize your voice and Alexa can respond with a personalized news briefing, play one of your personal music playlists, or use your voice to authorize purchases. That voice recognition update applied to almost all of Amazon's smart speakers, including the pictured Amazon Echo Plus ($150).

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$149.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

Here's a how to if you want to set up Alexa with voice recognition. Every speaker in Amazon's Echo line up has this feature now, including the $50 Echo Dot.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$89.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The $200 Amazon Echo Look goes one step further than the other Echo speakers and learns your fashion preferences as well as your voice. Take a couple of full body selfies if you're deciding between outfits, and the Look will use a combination of its own AI and compiled advice from stylists to help you pick what to wear.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$200.00 MSRP
Read full review
Read full review

Amazon popularized the smart speaker, but the $130 Google Home was the first to have voice recognition. You can train the assistant in Google Home (just called Google Assistant) to recognize up to six different voices.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$129.00
Read full review
See at Jet.com

The $50 Google Home Mini recognizes voices as well. Both of Google's speakers can customize traffic info, playlists, calendar info and purchasing options based on who is speaking.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$49.00
Read full review
See at Jet.com

Haiku's ceiling fans can actually work with Nest thermostats or help customize the temperature of your place on their own based on your preferences and whether or not you're home. Expect to pay for these smarts, as the fancy fans can cost anywhere from $500 to more than $1,000.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$1,550.75
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Like Google and Alexa, the robot assistant in Jibo can learn different voices, and it can even remember different faces. Jibo's an expensive bot at $900.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$899.00
Read full review
See at Jibo

BeOn's clever bulbs remember when you turn them on and off (starter packs cost $200). When you go on a trip, they can actually replicate your usage to make it look like you're home.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$129.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Sleep Number's smart mattress learns about how you sleep and makes recommendations accordingly. The $1,100 mattress tracks how restless your sleep is, and shows you that data over time. If you connect it to your Fitbit or your Nest, you can learn about how temperature and exercise affect your sleep and the mattress will give you recommendations to help you find a more restful slumber.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$1,099.00
Read full review
See at Sleep number

Several smart cameras, such as the upcoming Nest Hello doorbell cam, can actually learn faces. You can customize alerts based on who the camera recognizes or if it sees strangers. Nest hasn't announced pricing info for the Nest Hello yet.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzón/CNET
Read More

The $300/£300 Nest Cam IQ brings facial recognition to a high powered 4K camera.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$299.00
Read full review
See at Dell Home

The Tend Secure Lynx also picks out faces for a lot less than Nest's smart cam. Tend's only $60.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$44.00
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The $200 Netatmo Welcome was one of the first cams we tested with successful facial recognition.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$119.00
Read full review
See at Amazon.com
1 of 15
|

These smart home devices actually learn about you

Published:
Up Next
Need help with your Thanksgiving si...
15

Latest Stories

How Trump won at Facebook to win the presidency

How Trump won at Facebook to win the presidency

by
Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017
15

Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017

by
New smart umbrella forecasts weather and never gets lost

New smart umbrella forecasts weather and never gets lost

by
Twitter, Google, Facebook and others join trusted sources group, Amazon Key's first explot
1:08

Twitter, Google, Facebook and others join trusted sources group, Amazon Key's first explot

by
Huawei's Watch 2 is a good smartwatch, but not an essential buy
1:52

Huawei's Watch 2 is a good smartwatch, but not an essential buy

by
Best laptops and hybrids for the 2017 holidays
2:11

Best laptops and hybrids for the 2017 holidays

by