These new kitchen gadgets will change how you cook, store and dispose of your food

Brava Oven

The Smart Kitchen Summit is a yearly gathering that focuses on advancements in food technology. It's also an opportunity for startups and entrepreneurs to show off new products, like the Brava Oven. This Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled countertop cooker uses a mix of visible and nonvisible light to cook dishes. 

Brava Oven

There are a total of six lamps in the oven that use what Brava calls Pure Light Cooking. The lamps use infrared energy to transfer heat to the food you're cooking rather than heating the air inside the oven cavity. 

Brava Oven

The layout of the lamps allows for multizone cooking. That means you can place three different ingredients that require different cooking temperatures inside the oven, and you can set a separate temperature for each section of the oven

Brava Oven

The touchscreen control panel is located on the top of the oven.

Garbi

Garbi is a $99 two-bin smart garbage can. It takes a picture of what you're throwing away, identifies it and creates a shopping list based on what it sees. You will be able to connect the Garbi to services like Amazon so it automatically reorders what you've just thrown away.

Garbi

Garbi is still in the beta-testing stage, and you can apply to be a part of the testing.

MoJoe Brewing

This beverage container from MoJoe Brewing will brew coffee or tea on the go. You don't have to heat the water before you put it in the MoJoe; the container will heat room temperature water to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. It's available for preorder starting at $150 and is supposed to ship in 2019.

Silo Vacuum Containers

The Silo system is made up of a container and a vacuum sealer that sucks the air out of the containers from the bottom. The base, which contains the vacuum sealer, includes Amazon Alexa, the voice-activated digital assistant.

Silo debuted on Kickstarter this week. In four days, the project has received more than $220,000 in funding, surpassing the $80,000 goal. Silo's creators have listed the Silo system as a reward for backers who pledge $165 or more.

Silo Vacuum Containers

Along with Alexa, the base also includes a scale so Silo can keep track of how much food you have in the containers.

Silo Vacuum Containers

The Silo base is also Wi-Fi enabled.

Silo Vacuum Containers

The Silo is expected to ship to its Kickstarter backers in the third quarter of 2019.

Soggy Food Sucks

This peel-and-stick patch goes on the inside of food containers to keep whatever is on the inside hot and crisp by absorbing condensation. The company is still shopping this product to potential vendors.

