These high-end audio devices take sound to another level

I've attended nearly every Rocky Mountain Audio Fest in Denver, Colorado since 2008, but this year's show had more spring in its step. Lots of cool gear of course, but the show goers' excitement was palpable. High-end audio is alive and well!
The look is amazing and so is the sound of the Absolute! The tube amp's Variable Feedback control allows you to control the amount of overall negative feedback applied to the amplifier from 0dB, to 10dB. The Absolute can also be used a stereo preamp.
I've followed Tekton for years and favorably reviewed their speakers, but the Double Impact has radically boosted Tekton's popularity. Audiophiles rave about the sound of their polygon-oriented, triple-ring radiator high frequency array's imaging and transparency, and the power exuded by the Double Impact's woofers.
Sony IER-Z1R headphones feature an HD hybrid driver system consisting of three newly developed Sony-designed drivers. I'd say the work paid off, the IER-Z1R sounds flat out amazing and I hope to get this little jewel in for review.
The Jern14 DS speaker is made from cast iron! Jern's vibration absorbing cast iron "cabinet" is said to reduce vibrations up to 100 times better than aluminum. Who knew an iron speaker could sound this light and clear!
This handsome Music Hall turntable isolates the platter, main bearing, tonearm and cartridge on the top platform, from the adjustable tip-toe feet are mounted on the bottom platform. Sorbothane hemispheres separate each of the three platforms and provide additional suspension and vibration damping.
RAAL’s Alex Radisavljevic with his ribbon headphone
Coming out of Serbia is something I've never seen or heard before, a full-range ribbon headphone! The clarity and openness of RAAL's upcoming headphone were extraordinary. Hope to get this headphone in for review.
Yes, it's a rather odd looking speaker, but its sound totally pulled me in. I love speakers that "disappear" as sources of sound, and the Liberation does exactly that. There's an effortless quality to the sound that seduces the ear.
The Borderland was originally introduced in 1992 and it was German Physiks' first flagship model. Now in its Mk IV form, and this omni-directional speaker produces exceptionally life-like stereo imaging.