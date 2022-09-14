These Daring Aircraft Designs Paved the Way for the US Air Force

This year marks two aviation anniversaries. One is the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force, born when President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947, which on Sept. 18 of that year separated the Air Force out of the US Army. The other is the 115th anniversary of the very first Army unit dedicated to flying machines: the Aeronautical Division of the US Signal Corps, which came into being on Aug. 1, 1907.

This slideshow looks at the 40 years of aircraft from 1907 to 1947. A second slideshow looks at the 75 years starting 1947, from jet prototypes to stealth aircraft.

The jaunty gent above is Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, the top US ace of World War I with 26 confirmed victories. He's standing in front of his Spad S.XIII biplane.

